- Porter County-On Saturday evening at approximately 5:30 p.m., troopers were investigating a crash that occurred on I-90 (Indiana Toll Road) eastbound at the 22 mile-marker. This is approximately 1 mile west of the Willowcreek Rd. exit. The left lane was blocked by a maintenance vehicle with an arrow board, as well as a trooper car for the removal of the semi from the median. Both the maintenance vehicle and the trooper car had their emergency lights activated.
While the trooper was seated in his patrol car, his vehicle was rear-ended by a white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was later treated and released from a local hospital. During the crash investigation, the driver of the pickup, Jeremy W. Lee, showed visible signs of impairment. However, he refused all field sobriety tests at the scene, as well as
the certified chemical test. Trooper Joyner requested a warrant for a blood draw, which was granted by a Porter County judge. The blood warrant was completed at a local hospital. While at the hospital, Mr. Lee was also treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash. Once medically cleared, Mr. Lee was transported to the Porter County Jail where he is preliminarily charged with Operating While Intoxicated Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor. Additional charges may be recommended by the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office once the case has been reviewed.
Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction assisted at the scene.
All suspects are presumed innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.