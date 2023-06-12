URBANA — A trial date of Aug. 15 has been set for a 73-year-old Prophetstown man accused of trying to set fire to a building planned to house a new abortion clinic in Danville.
Philip J. Buyno pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Urbana to a June 6 single-count grand jury indictment of attempted arson.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long set a pretrial conference date on Buyno’s case for July 31.
Buyno, who remains in federal custody pending his trial, was originally arrested May 22 after local authorities said he allegedly loaded his vehicle with gasoline and attempted to use it as an incendiary device by driving it into the future clinic building at 600 N. Logan Ave., Danville.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller, who handled Buyno’s arraignment Friday, said the attempted arson charge carries a maximum sentence of five to 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.
The future Danville clinic, to operate under the name Affirmative Care Solutions, would be an affiliate of Clinic for Women in Indianapolis.
According to a statement from Clinic for Women, the Danville building was subject to a second act of vandalism two weeks after the first one.
Danville police Deputy Chief Josh Webb said police have no information on a second vandalism at that location.
“We do not have any reports on that so I have no information to provide,” he said.
Clinic for Women said that in the second incident, a vandal tore down temporary repairs to the back wall of the building.
LaDonna Prince, who is with Clinic for Women and identified as the owner of the Danville property, said the attempted arson in Danville would have been the sixth against abortion providers in the U.S. in less than two years.
“Then, just two weeks later, an intruder tore down part of our temporary repairs and may have tried to enter the building, causing another wave of panic and fear,” she said. “Attacks like this are designed to intimidate and terrorize us out of providing abortion care to Illinois women and pregnant people from across the South and the Midwest who face bans in their own home states.”
Midwest Reproductive Freedom Fighter has established a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $500,000 for security enhancements, structural repairs, renovations and furnishings for the Danville clinic building.