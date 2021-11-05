OAKWOOD — People using the Kickapoo Rail Trail between Oakwood and Danville will now have a safer option for where they can park their vehicles.
A 20-vehicle parking lot is now available, enabling people to more easily access the trail, including the quarter-mile railroad trestle that spans the Middle Fork River that formerly held the CSX and Conrail railroad line.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was set for Friday to mark the completion of the trestle bridge and parking lot improvements. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host the event and provide updates on the trail. Colleen Callahan, Illinois Department of Natural Resources director, and members of local organizations will be among those on hand.
One day, it is hoped the rail trail will run from Danville to Urbana. Seven miles of the trail have been completed from Urbana to St. Joseph, and 3 miles from Danville to Oakwood. That leaves about 14 more miles to finish.
In Vermilion County, the first phase of the trail was an 1.8- mile segment from Oakwood to just east of Gray Side Road, opened in 2019. The second stretch, which is now completed, runs about 1.3 miles from Gray Siding Road to the Vermilion County Fairgrounds, encompassing the trestle bridge.
Lara Danzl, Vermilion County Conservation District environmental education supervisor, said the trestle bridge is a sight to behold and has already become a tourist attraction.
“This is going to be a destination for people to see with this being a quarter mile long,” Danzl said. “A lot of the steel from the original bridge came from Pittsburgh” — known in years past for the steel industry.
“It’s going to be fantastic for the businesses in the community here in Vermilion County. I’ve been surprised by how many people used the rail trail before the bridge was open.”
Danzl said the bridge will likely bring out even more.
“People are looking for outdoor activities,” she said.
An eye-catching aspect of the bridge is the Ipe wood (Brazilian walnut) laid atop the bridge.
“It’s extremely rot-resistant, incredibly durable,” Danzl said.
The wood is almost twice as dense as most woods and up to five times harder. It’s also attractive, Danzl said.
“The patina that’s coming out in it is gorgeous,” she said. “The rain and the sunshine that’s hitting that wood, it’s absolutely beautiful.”
The new parking lot for the trail is located just west of the trestle bridge. To reach the parkint lot from U.S. 150, turn on Pollock Lane.
“Now that this parking lot is open we don’t want anybody parking at the fairgrounds or along the fairground roads,” Danzl said. “We want people to use this parking lot in order to access the Kickapoo Rail Trail.”
The trail is made of crushed limestone and is for walking, running, biking, even skateboarding. No equestrian use is allowed.