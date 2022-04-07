TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Area legislators recently announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program, instituted in 1976, recognizes the impact these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. Within the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
Represented by State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) and state Reps. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) and Don Lehe (R-Brookston), two locally owned farms were honored at the Statehouse.
The Osborn farm and the Schelle farm, both in Tippecanoe County, received Centennial Awards.
"Operating a farm for 100 years is no small feat," Alting said. "Just think of the many historic events our state and nation have withstood over the course of that time. I commend these families for their dedication and wish them the very best in the coming years."
"Congratulations to these farming families for their endurance and commitment to agriculture," Brown said. "We all need and depend on farmers, and we are fortunate so many Hoosiers are dedicated to the industry."
"For small, rural communities like ours, family farms are extremely important, and the hard work they exhibit does not go unnoticed," said Lehe, chair of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. "We are incredibly grateful for their many years of service and wish them nothing but success in the future."
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years respectively.
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year – one at the Statehouse in April and one at the State Fair in August.
To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.