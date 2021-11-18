LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe Arts Federation has been selected to receive a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
These dollars are a part of the American Rescue Plan and will help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. TAF will use the $500,000 to distribute grants in communities they serve in North Central Indiana.
Eligible recipients may use these dollars to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.
In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies nationwide for subgranting.
The Tippecanoe Arts Federation is the only organization in Indiana to receive this award — and it's not the first time receiving an NEA grant.
TAF received a $30,000 grant earlier this year "to support the commission and installation of public art in rural counties in Indiana" though their project, Art and Social Discourse.
“The NEA’s significant investment in local arts agencies, including the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, is a key element in helping the arts and culture sector recover and reopen, while ensuring that that American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably,” said Ann Eilers, NEA’s acting chair. “These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.”
“We are thrilled to bring these much needed dollars to North Central Indiana," said Tetia Lee, TAF’s CEO. "We are grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for their recognition of the importance of equitable access to the arts in both urban and rural communities; the impact of these dollars will resonate for generations.”
This is the second of three installments of the NEA’s American Rescue Plan funding. Last April, the NEA announced that 40 percent of its $135 million in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional and regional arts organizations for regranting through their respective programs.
The third installment of APR funding to arts organizations to support their own operations will be announced in early 2022.
As with other NEA grant-making programs, the eligible applications for the American Rescue Plan Local Arts Agencies Subgranting opportunity were reviewed by advisory panels. Each panel comprised a diverse group of arts experts and other individuals with broad knowledge in the areas under review.
The panels' findings were forwarded to the National Council on the Arts, which then reviewed the applications and submitted recommendations to the chair of the National Endowment for the Arts for review and a final decision.