Three area residents — Dayten Eisenmann of Mahomet, Lexi Putnam of Loda and Addi Klein of Seymour — were among the 30 members of the class of 2023 Farm Credit agriculture scholars recently selected
Each scholar receives $2,500 from FCI to pursue a degree within the field of agriculture. Recipients were selected from 145 applications throughout Central and Southern Illinois by a panel of judges in the agriculture industry.
This fall Eisenmann, son of Derric and Jodi Eisenmann of Mahomet, will attend Oklahoma State University to study farm and ranch management with a minor in animal science with hopes to return to his family farm and become a self-employed farmer and rancher.
Putnam this fall will attend the Parkland Pathways program to study agriculture business with hopes to pursue a career as a precision agriculture specialist.
She is a daughter of Craig and Pam Putnam of Loda.
Klein will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign this fall to study political science and agriculture economics with hopes to pursue a career as an agriculture attorney.
She is a daughter of Paul and Jackie Klein of Seymour.