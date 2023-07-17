In Focus on the Family, Rolf Zittersten wrote, “A good friend in North Carolina bought a new car with a voice-warning system . . . . At first Edwin was amused to hear the soft female voice gently remind him that his seat belt wasn’t fastened . . . . He affectionately called this voice the “little woman.” “He soon discovered his little woman was programmed to warn him about his gasoline. ‘Your fuel level is low’, she said one time in her sweet voice. Edwin nodded his head and thanked her. He figured he still had enough gas to go another fifty miles, so he kept on driving. But a few minutes later, her voice interrupted again with the same warning. And so it went over and over. Although he knew it was the same recording, Edwin thought her voice sounded harsher each time.
“Finally, he stopped his car crawled under the dashboard. After a quick search, he found the appropriate wires and gave them a good yank. So much for the little woman.
“He was still smiling to himself a few miles later when his car began sputtering and coughing. He ran out of gas! Somewhere inside the dashboard, Edwin was sure he could hear the little woman laughing.”
People like Edwin learn before long that the little voice inside, although ignored or even disconnected, often tells them exactly what they need to know. -William J. Gestal, Jr. in “Conscience,” Leadership Journal, Winter, 1991, 48.
1 Kings 19:9-14 New American Standard Bible
Elijah at Horeb
9Then he came there to a cave and spent the night there; and behold, the word of the LORD came to him, and He said to him, “What are you doing here,
Elijah?” 10 And he said, “I have been very zealous for the LORD, the God of armies; for the sons of Israel have abandoned Your covenant, torn down Your altars, and killed Your prophets with the sword. And I alone am left; and they have sought to take my life.”
11So He said, “Go out and stand on the mountain before the LORD.” And behold, the LORD was passing by! And a great and powerful wind was tearing out the mountains and breaking the rocks in pieces before the LORD; but the LORD was not in the wind. And after the wind there was an earthquake, but the LORD was not in the earthquake. 12 And after the earthquake, a fire, but the LORD was not in the fire; and after the fire, a sound of a gentle blowing. 13 When Elijah heard it, he wrapped his face in his cloak and went out and stood in the entrance of the cave. And behold, a voice came to him and said, “What are you doing here,
Elijah?” 14 Then he said, “I have been very zealous for the LORD, the God of armies; for the sons of Israel have abandoned Your covenant, torn down Your altars, and killed Your prophets with the sword. And I alone am left; and they have sought to take my life.”
Zitterten’s friend reminds us that we need to pay attention when that still small voice keeps after us to do something. You know what I am talking about, don’t you?
Mankind has also developed the habit of not listening to Yahweh when He nudges them and tries to get their attention. Have you been there?
Elijah had an experience with Yahweh that stands out to us. After his great victory over Baal and his prophets, he runs off and hides himself in a cave. Has he forgotten so soon that Yahweh was with him in that battle? Is anyone stronger that his Heavenly Father?
He was feeling all alone and deserted. You know that feeling! We sometimes feel no one is listening to what we have to say. Even when surrounded by others we can still feel alone.
Did you notice that Yahweh wasn’t in the wind, the earthquake or the fire? These are all loud and boisterous but that was not how Yahweh got his attention. It was the gentle breeze that brought him out of the cave to hear the Lord.
Are you avoiding the call of God on your life? Are you listening to all the bad news and the boisterous wind, earthquake and fires? Maybe it is time to sit down in a quiet place and seek an audience with the Father of Jesus and hear what He has to say to you.
You, as Elijah, are not alone. You are not the only one seeking God. Sit still and listen. Open your Bible and see what He is saying to you. He will not lead you astray. He will fill that void with His powerful love and grace and gently help you find your way.
