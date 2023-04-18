When I watch movies like “Mafia Mamma,” I find myself involuntarily sighing throughout. I think about what I need to get done during the week, what I have to do to meet my professional and personal deadlines, and my mind may even turn to the White Sox’s woes now that baseball has started. When I am periodically brought back to the movie I am supposed to be watching — and believe me, I do watch it — I wonder why so many lackluster films are made.
There are more than enough talented people in the industry, as well as attached to this blah comedy, and yet, so many movies don’t realize their potential or even prove engaging. And having to watch so many of them … well, it’s not like I’m digging ditches or anything, but it does become exhausting.
Now, I’m a sucker for fish-out-of-water stories, so “Mafia” should be right up my alley. And yes, there was a scene or two when I chuckled, but those moments were certainly the exception and not the rule in this tepid effort. Toni Collette, who is always wonderful and regrettably served as a producer on this project, is Kristin, a suburban mom lacking purpose. Her only son has gone off to college, and she discovers her loser of a husband is cheating on her. So, a call from Italy telling her she needs to come to Sicily to settle her dead grandfather’s affairs couldn’t be more welcome.
Problem is, she doesn’t know that her grandpapa was a mob boss who was brutally murdered by a rival family. His Girl Friday, Bianca (Monia Bellucci), has contacted Kristin to take over the family, as it was her boss’ dying wish. Needless to say, her presence is hardly appreciated by the hardened criminals who’d much rather shoot their enemies instead of sitting down to hash things out.
Kristin bringing homemade muffins to a sit-down is funny, and I did like that she uses her newfound muscle to do good in the town she finds herself in. However, so many of the jokes fall flat, while the gags run out of inspiration before they get to the punchline. Director Catherine Hardwicke simply can’t find the right balance between the film’s obvious comedy and graphic violence. Bodies dismembered for disposal and eyeballs gouged out by high heels simply don’t mesh with the broad humor on display. Despite Collette and Bellucci’s best efforts, “Mafia” lacks the tongue-in-cheek approach it desperately needs.
- Cast: Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish, Tommy Rodger, Jay Natelle, Giulio Corso and Dora Romano. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke; produced by Christopher Simon, Amanda Sithers and Collette; screenplay by J. Michael Feldman and Debbie Jhoon. A Cornerstone Films release. 101 minutes. Rated R (bloody violence, sexual content and language). At AMC Champaign 13 and Savoy 16 IMAX.
