First, some perspective.
The Biden administration is serious about forgiving student loans because records show that some 46 million young borrowers average nearly $38,000 in loans ... millions are in default, and half of them still owe $20,000 two decades later.
In sharp contrast, student-athletes have a leg up on life after graduation — that is, no debt — even if they haven’t dipped in to the name-image-likeness trough and aren’t signing a pro contract.
Let’s take Aidan Laughery, incoming running back from Gibson City, as an example. He’ll be one of nearly 500 scholarship athletes (the ever-changing number was 478 at mid-week). He is selected as an in-stater even though the rosters in football, basketball, golf, tennis, etc., lean heavily toward out-of-staters (plus out-of-country stars like Canadian footballers Chase and Syndey Brown and Belgium golfer Adrien Dumont de Chassart).
The breakdown
For non-Illinoisans, UI costs are considerably higher.
What follows is a sampling of what the athletic department provides for an in-state athlete on full scholarship (most sports divide scholarships; for instance, the baseball team has 11.7 scholarships for 20-plus squadmen).
Tuition: $14,970; fees: $4,660; books: $800; housing: $6,250; medical: $3,700; meals: $5,600; development/academic services: $2,250. The cost of attendance stipend is set here at $3,000 but ranges between $100 and $4,950. And every scholarship athlete and some walk-ons will benefit from the Supreme Court ruling on NCAA vs. Alston, which will cost the department nearly $3 million annually to provide $5,980 for each one. That brings the financial value for the athlete in this sample to $47,210 (department cost is $22.3 million). As you can imagine, a Florida recruit entering the business college might require a DIA outlay closer to $60,000. And that doesn’t include the student’s NIL options, nor the lifetime value of a diploma.
The meal plan
If we hearken back to 2014, then-athletic director Mike Thomas initiated a meals program to provide 18 weekly servings for Illini athletes, including walk-ons.
Prior to this time, the NCAA restricted allowable meals to five per week during the calendar school year, plus regular training table for football, volleyball and two basketball teams. Overnight, the UI was allowed to consistently fuel all athletic bodies around the clock for the demanding competition.
In 2020, Josh Whitman’s budget showed $1.8 million for these meals, but that doesn’t include game travel, fuel stations at football’s Smith Center and elsewhere, and recruiting meals (football hosted 10-plus prospects this weekend).
Sign of the times
We have entered the Era of the Athlete, a revolutionary period propelled by NCAA leadership that lacked the foresight to get in front of a court-mandated movement.
Where once college athletes were required to spend a year in residence when transferring (with few exceptions), they’re now taken the reins and are running a chaotic free agency show. Coaches have lost control. NIL opportunities encourage movement at the slightest provocation.
Illini men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood said we may be heading into a period where six or seven annual roster changes might become routine. Ten scholarship members of the 2022 Big Ten co-champions are no longer with the team. Of the 10, seven departed with eligibility remaining.
Meanwhile, more than 20 still-eligible players have left the football program since last fall.
Offsetting costs
Looking ahead, we’ll have Alston, with the Supreme Court striking down caps on academic benefits and the UI responding by providing $5,980 athletes in all sports.
And if you’re worried about Alston’s $3 million cost, don’t fret.
The DIA will soon see the benefits of competitive Big Ten media negotiations ... sweeping past the numbers we see in 2020 of $47,395,513 in media rights, $7,513,780 in bowl-generated revenue, $2,171,0232 in non-media distributions and $2,451,091 in NCAA distributions.
At the same time, the DIA has completed payments on a 30-year loan dating to 1991 improvements at Memorial Stadium.
So the funds are there, and the athletes are cashing in. It can’t be all-bad to have free food, housing, tuition and insurance, plus as much as $10,000 in stipend-Alston handouts, as opposed to millions of classmates leaving campus with a $38,000 debt.