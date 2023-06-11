In his book, When There Is No Miracle, Robert Wise wrote about hearing a man named Cecil Henson tell his “death story” many times. In 1940, Cecil was pronounced dead for twenty or thirty minutes, and after his resuscitation and recovery, he was a different man, not longer angry and now ready to pour himself into the raising of his young Son Van (who later became a successful oral surgeon).
Cecil said that during his period of “twilight” he encountered Jesus in person. In those moments he looked fully into the face of the risen Christ and saw Him in all His glory.
Robert Wise said, It is Cecil’s description of His face that has gripped my imagination through the years. He saw the face of Jesus as a marvelous mosaic made up of a hundred small facets. Each piece added a shade or line to the total picture. So in looking into this composite face he could see the countenance of Christ. But as he looked, he could see a hundred parts.
The startling realization was that the mosaic pieces were not tile, mental, or glass. Each small section was a clear, distinct, cameo of someone’s face. As Cecil stared fixedly at the face there was a pulsating fluctuation between the total face and the cameo sections. One minute he could see the Face and then in the next he was aware of hundreds of faces.
In awe Cecil began to recognize what was revealed in each of those cameos.
They were all people he knew. Moreover, they were all people who had loved him and given him kindness during his life. He could see an aunt and an uncle. And there was his mother and on the other side his father’s face moved into focus.
School teachers, friends, associates, people who had already become part of conveying the human picture of Christ.
Overwhelmed in worship and amazement, Cecil bowed before the risen Lord. In the lingering moments of that experience, anxieties, fears, and doubts were healed. When Cecil “returned” to start his life again, the face of Jesus guided him through the years ahead. Christ and the Cross remained sufficient for him until, over twenty years later, he died. –Robert Wise, When There Is Bo Miracle (Hearthstone Publishing Company, 1998).
Colossians 1:9-14 New American Standard Bible
9 For this reason we also, since the day we heard about it, have not ceased praying for you and asking that you may be filled with the knowledge of His will in all spiritual wisdom and understanding, 10 so that you will walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, to please Him in all respects, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God; 11 strengthened with all power, according to His glorious might, for the attaining of all perseverance and patience; joyously 12 giving thanks to the Father, who has qualified us to share in the inheritance of the saints in light.
13 For He rescued us from the domain of darkness, and transferred us to the kingdom of His beloved Son, 14 in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.
Cecil learned that the many folks that loved him we simply a reflection of the Christ that was living in them. We would do well to live our lives so that those who follow us will remember Jesus in our kindness to them. We can all remember folks that touched our lives and made a difference. Will we do the same for those we cross paths with in this life?
Jesus has a way of changing us. When we understand his love for us and the sacrifice he made for us we begin to realize how much he loved us. His love flows into us, and if we let it, it flows through us into others around us.
Just as Jesus pours himself into us, Cecil saw that he had accomplished that through the lives of those took the time on love him. Jesus is still using those willing to be used to touch the lives of the hurting in this world. Are you interested in being one of those people?
Thomas O. Chisholm and C. Harold Lowden joined words and music to write the song “Living for Jesus”. The chorus goes like this: O Jesus, Lord and Savior, I give myself to Thee, For Thou, in Thy atonement, Didst give Thyself for me; I own no other Master, My heart shall be Thy throne; My life I give, hence – forth to live, O Christ, for Thee alone.
You do not need a near death experience to find Jesus. You do need to die to yourself and live for him if you want to be his servant. Will you let him into your life and let him lead you on the path of righteousness that leads to eternal life in his coming kingdom?
