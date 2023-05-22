It can give you a backache, a headache, insomnia, chronic fatigue – even impotence. Studies have shown it has a direct link to alcohol and drug abuse. It’s also been associated with gambling, perverse sex, and hypochondria. And millions suffer from it.
It’s boredom.
According to one study, more than twenty million Americans are afflicted. On top of that, a Lou Harris survey found that 40 percent of American workers are bored sick with their jobs.
No longer seen only as a complaint of the chronic malingerer, boredom has come to be recognized as one of America’s most serious health problems. Scientists have discovered, that, in addition to causing psychological disorders, boredom is often at the root of many physical problems.
What are the most common causes of boredom? Psychologists list: unfulfilled expectations, unchallenging jobs, too much speculating, and too little participating.
Common phrases that signal a state of boredom include; “I’m frustrated,” “I’ve had it up to here,” and “I don’t care anymore.” - Stephen Franzmeier, “Bored Sick,” The Nashville Tennessean, September 4, 1988, sec. E-1.
As far as I can tell “bored”, as in “feeling weary because one is unoccupied or lacks interest in one’s current activity,” is not found within the pages of the Holy Scriptures.
The closed I found 2 Kings 12:9 King James Version
9 But Jehoiada the priest took a chest, and bored a hole in the lid of it, and set it beside the altar, on the right side as one cometh into the house of the LORD: and the priests that kept the door put therein all the money that was brought into the house of the LORD.
I don’t think that is the same kind of bored, do you?
I have had jobs that bored me silly. They were interesting at first and then became tedious. You are doing the same thing day after day.
In my early years of adulthood I built Helicopter transmissions. Our quota was one transmission a day. After three years I could build two and day without breaking out in a sweat. My foreman sent me off to do something somewhere else when the time-study men came to the shop. He didn’t want the standard raised because of my efficiency.
When I studied and became a Pastor I can tell you I have had no boring days since. It has been a very fulfilling life for me. I don’t believe this life is for everyone and that some people could build helicopter transmissions without getting bored. We are all put together differently.
My best advice, find something you love to do and it will change your life. I worked at many different jobs until I answered the call to Pastoral Ministry. Some held my interest but I don’t think I could have spent all my life doing them. I am thankful to Yahweh for opening the door for me and showing me a better way for my life.
John 10:10 New American Standard Bible
10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came so that they would have life, and [a] have it abundantly.
Footnotes
a. John 10:10 Or have abundance
If you are looking for the abundant life, Jesus is the answer. He is offering you a fulfilling life filled with thankfulness and great gratitude. Some of you have found that life and some of you have not. Are you seeking the Lord and all He offers you? Are you ready to commit and move into the blessed life?
I would gladly sit down with you and show you the way if you are interested. Jesus is waiting to be your Shepherd. Are you ready to follow?
If you want to discuss today’s text or other Scriptures please contact me at: info@hedrickchurchofgod.org