In the early years the Coca-Cola Company Sprite Boy was not related to the product. In fact the soft drink, Sprite did not become a Coca-Cola Company product until 1991. Sprite Boy was the brainchild of Haddon Sundblom, an artist working for the Coca- Cola Company in 1942.The cheerful Sprite boy helped promote Coca-Cola in magazine, on billboards and a variety of advertising collectibles.
For years, Sprite Boy, the silver haired elfin was accompanied with logos like, “Come in have a Coke” and “Have a Coke and a smile.” Sometimes the Sprite Boy was wearing a bottle cap hat to promote bottled Coca-Cola and at other times he wears a soda jerk hat to promote the soda fountain Coca-Cola.
The beautiful book, “Dream of Santa, Haddon Sundblom’s Vision” By Staples & Charles Ltd., © 1992, features a 1949 oil painting by Sundblom. The Sprite Boy is sharing the spotlight with Santa Claus in his red suit trimmed with fur. The Sprite Boy appears to be controlling the reindeer that Santa drives at Christmas time and the Sprite Boy is wearing the red and white bottle cap with the Coca-Cola advertising collectibles such as trays, thermometers, plates, tin signs, silver-plated spoons, and the Sprite Boy trucks.
“Huxford’s Collectible Advertising” by Sharon and Bob Huxford features a large collection of Coca-Cola collectibles. In a Coca-Cola 1944 cartoon insert, die-cut cardboard , Sprite Boy points to were bottles would be and the slogan “Take Some Home”.
Sprite Boy is an ideal subject for advertising dolls but it was not until 2003 that I found something similar to a doll in the “Spring Trademark Collection Catalog. It is a 7-inch Sprite Boy Wacky Wobbler made by Funko. It is made of molded vinyl and has a spring action head. The Sprite Boy cloths are molded with the body. The “doll: has a red and white bottle cap hat, white shirt, red tie, gray trousers and white shoes. He carries a bottle of Coke in one hand and a carton of coke in the other hand. The original cost of the Sprite Boy, in a window box, was $12. 95 plus $6.50 postage and handling.
Some of the Coca-Cola Company history is printed on the box. We are reminded that Atlanta, Georgia druggist, Dr. John Pemberton mixed the first batch of ingredients for Coca-Cola in 1886 and a candy store owner bottle Coke for the first time in Vicksburg, Mississippi, in 1899.
The following is also printed on the box,” The Coca-Cola and Coke brand Bobble head are produced for the Coca-Cola Company , owner of the trademarks COCA-COLA, COKE and the design of the contour bottle by Funko , an authorized user.”
Caption: Collectors like to keep the boxes that come with collectibles. This is the 2003 Sprite Boy bobble head made by Funko and is advertising Coca-Cola and Sprite. Photographed by Mary Jane Lamphier