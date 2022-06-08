On Friday, June 17, 2022, a TEEN TRUTH Assembly will be held at the Fischer Theatre from 1-4 p.m.
All Vermilion County teenagers are invited to this event.
TEEN TRUTH speaker, Caleb Campbell is a former NFL player and US Army Officer who now tours the country extending TEEN TRUTH’s mission to schools. Since its inception, TEEN TRUTH has reached over 11 million students and has a footprint in over 7,000 schools.
Any questions regarding this event can be directed to Project Success of Vermilion County at (217) 446-3200.