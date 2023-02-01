DANVILLE, IL — The Sweet Adelines singing group will go pretty much anywhere in Vermilion County to deliver a singing Valentine.
Wedding proposals are always fun, but one previous proposal stands out:
The Adelines climbed into the ring at a Tough Man competition in Danville.
“We had to crawl inside the wrestling ring and sing to the audience,” said Maureen Hinkle, the chapter’s chorus president and general manager.
No word if the aspiring Hulk Hogan was male or female or if the answer was “yes.”
The Sweet Adelines are back at it this year after taking a few off — providing their own brand of Valentine’s wishes in the form of a song. Each recipient also receives a carnation.
The Adelines are encouraging Vermilion County residents to “think outside the box and treat your sweetheart” for Valentine’s Day.
The four-part harmony a capella women’s chorus, dressed in red, will stop by homes, businesses, practically anywhere in the county. Think of it as Christmas caroling without the Christmas.
The singing Valentine’s effort is a fundraiser for the Adelines, who meet at 6:30 every Monday night at their Harrison Park clubhouse on Danville’s Voorhees Street.
Hinkle said the Adelines are back delivering the singing Valentines after an absence of “four or five years.”
The chapter charges $25 for each singing Valentine, which helps to defray expenses. The carnations come courtesy of Berry’s Garden Center in Danville.
“We’re glad to be able to offer it again because it’s always been very popular,” said Hinkle, who has been a member of the chapter for 40 years.
Some years, the group has delivered as many as 80 singing Valentines. In other years, it might be half that number.
Many times, it depends on the day of the week on which the holiday lands. If it lands on a weekday, the group is more likely to get called to sing at people’s workplaces. This year, Valentine’s Day lands on a Tuesday.
The business place visits “have always been a lot of fun because you have a lot of people around to witness it,” Hinkle said. “I remember going to the Quaker Oats facility and we had to wear a hard hat through the facility.”
The wedding proposals “are always fun,” Hinkle said. “They get down on their knees while we’re singing.”
The Sweet Adelines do some choreography with their songs, but they’re not exactly The Rockettes when they’re performing “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” or “Ain’t He Sweet” or “Ain’t She Sweet,” depending on the sex of the recipient.
The chorus has 13 members and would welcome newcomers interested in joining.
Contact Hinkle at 217-474-0473 by Feb. 12 to schedule a singing Valentine or to inquire about joining the group.