Five of the top showers at this year’s Warren County Fair showcased their skills June 23 during the Supreme Showmanship contest in the fairgrounds coliseum.
This year’s competitors were: Justin Allison representing the Sheep Barn; Hunter Frodge Representing the Beef Barn; Maria Frasch Representing the Swine Barn; Kyle Swank representing the Goat Barn; and Cody Waling representing the Horse Barn.
Guest judges from around the region judged the contestants skills across several different species.
Kyle Swank was named Supreme Showman.
Swank, who has been showing for six year, said it felt great to win.
“It was great,” he said. “I was going in hoping that I could get it.”
Swank said he had previously shown three out of the five species featured in the competition.
“I really was hopeful,” he said.
Asked if there was any species he struggled with during Friday’s competition, Swank said he was nervous about showing the horse going into the competition, but it wound up being fine.
“The beef was a little nerve-racking,” he said.
Swank said he had never shown beef before.
Asked what he felt he’s learned the most from being part of 4-H, Swank pointed to learning the value of hard work and dedication.
“Definitely learned working hard and never quitting can get you there like this,” he said.