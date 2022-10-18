Brianna Styck, Executive Director for the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District
(SWCD) gave a presentation to the Kentland Rotary Club. The Kentland Rotary Club members recognized Brianna for recently receiving the Up-and-Coming Woman Award at the Annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards Banquet. More information about the event can be found in the October 6, 2022, edition of the Newton County Enterprise.
The executive director for the local SWCD began by explaining the multiple services offered the community. The most obvious is the work that is done that directly benefits soil and water as a natural resource in Newton County. The most visible service for a large cross-section of the community is Earth Night at the Newton County Fair. She complemented her board members, volunteers and partners that help identify the practices that improve our natural resources and the opportunities when available to educate community groups.
Ms. Styck helps orchestrate locally led work groups to identify top natural resource concerns in both agricultural and residential properties. As an example, she displayed a copy of the Watershed Management Plan for the Lower Kankakee River that took three years to develop.
The plan will be instrumental in helping landowners incorporate cover crops and conservation tillage practices in the area of the plan to improve water quality. The local SWCD Board partners with multiple organizations to provide much needed funding for conservation work.
State, federal and local agencies provide matched grant monies to fund conservation cost share programs that assist landowners and farmers in installing best management practices like cover crops, filter strips, pollinator habitat and more.
The Kentland Rotary Club meets every Tuesday for lunch in the R. Steven Ryan Community Center at 405 N. 4 th Street, Kentland. The Golf Cart Raffle Drawing will be held at 10:00 after a free will breakfast beginning at 8:00 in the Community Center, Saturday morning October 22, 2022.