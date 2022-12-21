ANGOLA, IN — Trine University students were named to the President's List for the Fall 2022 term.
To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Renee Conner of Francesville
Matthew Edison of Russiaville
Chloe Goodrich of Burlington
Kale Lawson of Reynolds
Isabel Newcom of Logansport
Hunter Pogue of Monon
Lakin Webb of Rensselaer
