At the May meeting of the South Newton School Board of Trustees, Mrs. Amber Dargo proudly reported the great month the elementary school has had. On May 15th the 5th grade celebrated their transition from elementary to middle school. Special awards went to Chandler Drey for earning the presidential award for educational excellence and Kimberly Cruz for meriting the Kathy Wilson citizenship award.
The incoming freshmen class is one of the largest at South Newton in the last decade. The eighth grade graduated 72 students at their promotion program on May 22. South Newton Middle School plans to implement a new behavior management program beginning next year. Principal Mulligan and math teacher, Mrs. Ward, attended a conference at which Solution Tree, a professional development company, presented the behavior system. Both agreed that the initiative promised ‘fixes’ to help bring together post-Covid learners in a positive way for all educational stakeholders. A small planning committee will meet in June to develop a vision and mission, and then the entire middle school staff will undergo a special training prior to the start of school this fall. Principal Mulligan is most encouraged about the interest on the part of her staff. The essence of the program is a uniform system of behavioral expectations consistently modeled, taught, and promoted among the teachers.
The high school will have 60-62 qualifying graduates for the ceremony on Sunday, June 4th. Other deserving accolades go to the performers and artists who participated in the recent art show. Also worthy of special mention are the 107 students honored at the Oscar program, which took place on May 3rd. Service awards went to student, Lizzie Glassburn; staff member, Laura Robbins; and community partner, Brock Iseminger/Community State Bank. Rebel track had three student athletes advance to the regional competition - Lizzie Glassburn, Addyson Standish, and Luke Hoskins. Lizzie jumped a season best of 5’2, which landed her a 7th place finish at a very competitive Regionals. Addy came in 8th in the 100 hurdles, but clinched first after an amazing run in the 300 hurdles, breaking the school record and winning Regionals for that event. Addy will compete at the state track meet on June 3rd - good luck, Addy!
Superintendent Hall is pleased and proud of all student accomplishments this year and wishes the staff and students a safe and restful summer. He especially thanked Dr. McKim for temporarily stepping in as high school principal. “[Dr. McKim] did a really good job filling in when we really needed someone.” Hall further explained that due to the late notice of resignation from the former principal, he and the board felt it would be best in the long term to hire someone as an interim principal, so they would have more time to go through the process of advertising and hiring the best candidate to fill the position more permanently.
Keller, the new high school principal approved at the April board meeting, was key to some handbook language discussions, referencing the standards set by the state and IHSAA for athletics. The board debated some of the wording in the first reading of the school handbooks, wanting to make sure the rules were broad enough to encompass situations that would arise, yet narrow enough to take adequate and decisive action. Keller pointed out that the education handbook language should be different than the athletic handbook since education is a right and athletic participation is a privilege. The board favored allowing coaches and teachers to have higher expectations than the state when it comes to their classrooms and events, so long as their rules are in writing and invested parties are apprised. The biggest debate was over the change in the student backpack permissions. At the secondary levels, students will be required to store their school backpacks in their hallway lockers for safety reasons. Mr. Keller and the administrative team have been investigating the feasibility of this change for a while now and look for it to be a positive shift for the school for next year. Mrs. Mulligan simply stated, “we deemphasize backpacks by emphasizing lockers.” Students can still have backpacks to carry their items to and from school, they will just be required to keep their backpacks stored in their lockers rather than carrying them to all of their classes as they do presently.