OAKWOOD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the state of Illinois owns the 39.4 acres on which the Vermilion County Fairgrounds sit, and the fair association leases the property from the state.
Jayette Bolinski, IDNR communications director, said the state granted a quit-claim deed on the property to the fair association in 1955 for $500.
“There’s a clause in it that says if the property is used for anything other than the county fair ... it shall revert back to the state of Illinois,” Bolinski said.
The issue came up when Danville businessman Frank Wright told Vermilion County Board members that he would like to buy the property because the county owns it.
Fair board President Rick White and county board Chairman Larry Baughn, however, said earlier that the state owns the fairgrounds and leases it to the fair association.
Wright’s plans were to “bring the racetrack back to its glory” and add numerous amenities such as a rodeo, demolition derby, concerts, horseshoe pits, softball fields, horse arena, radio-controlled racing and, later, a gymnasium for volleyball leagues and a basketball tournament, plus an indoor RC track and slot cars.
Wright said the fairgrounds are underused, only seeing activity for the fair then sitting idle. White and fair Treasurer Sherry Decker, however, said that couldn’t be further from the truth.
“Our fairgrounds are rented out every weekend from the middle of April to September, with weddings, birthday parties, prom” events, White said.
Decker said the grounds are frequently used by individuals to camp.
“Mostly it’s people with horses, and they need a place to camp for the night,” Decker said. “Usually it’s just $25 a night, and if they have horses, they can let them out in the ring.”
Decker said state officials went out of their way to confirm that Wright’s comments were “not true.”
She said IDNR official Bob Spencer “called and said, ‘I don’t know what he’s talking about; you have a great fair.’”
While the county fair’s finances were in the red at one time, White said they have turned around. At one point, the fair was $70,000 in the hole because the state greatly reduced the amount it would refund for premium money.
There was a time, White said, “if you got $1 for your prize cow, the state gave us 75 cents of that back. All of the fairs could afford to roll out big premiums. Now it’s more like 25 cents. We gave away about $70,000 a year in premiums. That put us in the hole.”
To offset that loss, the Vermilion County Fair started “doing a lot of jackpot shows and upped the gate fee to $7 apiece.”
That $7 fee also includes the cost of all carnival rides, which Decker said has doubled the number of people attending the fair.
Finances also came into play in the decision to end the fairgrounds’ car races, which Decker said many local residents miss.
The races were terminated due to high costs and low attendance.
“People can’t afford to pay $25 a head for them and their kids” to attend the races, Decker said.
Some racers also stopped because they couldn’t afford it.
“The race promoter would pay us like $850,” Decker said. “He took all the money at the grandstand and the pit. If they canceled the race, we didn’t get the $850.”
White said the fair had a number of good promoters that “gave the track up because they had to charge so much for people to come ... and they weren’t getting enough attendance to justify their investments.”
“What we’ve done with the track is repurpose it for demo derbies, tractor pulls and maybe someday will have music there now that we have an area in front of the grandstand that is flat and we can set up a stage on it,” White said. “Even though it’s a fair, we feel like we have to run it like a business.”
The fair board will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Vermilion County Center for Agriculture building, 1905 U.S. 150 W., Danville.
White reiterated earlier that the board would be open to speaking with Wright about his proposal, but said it has not heard from him.