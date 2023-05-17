Did you find an unexpected postcard in your mailbox recently? Hoosier voters are receiving the tidy black-and-white registration mailers as part of routine voter list “maintenance,” according to Secretary of State Diego Morales’ office.
“One of my top priorities is to clean the voter rolls,” Morales said in a news release Tuesday. “These postcards help ensure more accurate voter registration lists on a county and statewide level. This update will give us a clearer picture of voter turnout and protecting the integrity of our elections.”
If the name is correct, residents don’t have to take any action for an initial card. But if addressed to someone else, the card instructs recipients to write “return to sender” on the front and put it back in the mail.
If the U.S. Postal Service can’t deliver a card, the service will send a second card to a forwardable address on file. That second mailer will ask a voter to confirm or update the address, or cancel a voter registration entirely, by filling out and returning the card. It’ll have pre-paid postage.
Morales’ office noted the list update is required by state and federal law as “part of ongoing effort to identify outdated, duplicate, and inaccurate voter registrations.”
County voter registration boards can cancel voter registrations flagged as inaccurate during the process, but only if that registration isn’t used to vote in two successive federal elections, according to the release.
Hoosier voters can also fix or update their registrations online, or in person at a local county clerk’s office.
“As Indiana’s Chief Elections Officer, I am committed to making sure Hoosiers are confident at the polls,” Morales concluded. “We will continue to look for creative ways for voters to update their registration.”