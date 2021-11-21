WATSEKA—Many years ago a game, in it's infancy, began to gain popularity. That game was basketball. It was created by James Naismith. Although that game was very popular it was not for everyone. In 1895, William G. Morgan, sought to create a game that was an alternative to basketball. He created volleyball. Volleyball is a game that has captured the imagination of generations of players. One of those players was Krista Kuhlman (Pufahl).
Kulhman, who would later become Coach Pufahl, went to what was then CPCI. At that time you started playing basketball and volleyball in the fifth grade. She knew then that she liked both. She would go on to play both.
Pufahl went to Illinois College and thought she would be an athletic trainer when she graduated in 2004. That did not come to fruition. She chose another path and instead taught P.E. with the hopes that she would be able to coach. In most cases, aspiring coaches look for opportunities to join someone's staff. You do that until an opportunity comes along to lead your own squad. That didn't happen for Coach Pufahl. She was hired to teach P.E. and health at Fisher where she would also be the head volleyball coach. She hadn't played volleyball in four years but thought why not. While at Fisher she had the opportunity to be an assistant coach on the basketball team. It was during this time that it became clear that coaching volleyball was what she wanted to do. "...I just love coaching volleyball so much more. I probably loved playing volleyball more than basketball. Just because you get time to celebrate your success. I thrive on the momentum shift. In basketball I had a killer post move and now I had to run down and go play defense." Fresh out of college, green behind the ears and just 22 years of age she remembers them telling her that they probably wouldn't be any good. "I thought no, we're going to be good." Her first year of coaching and her team was 19-12. The next year they went 22-10. According to the IHSA website no other first year volleyball coach at Fisher has put up a better mark.
In 2006, Pufahl moved to Watseka to take over for a legend. Coach Barb Redeker was Watseka Volleyball. She was the only coach in Watseka history to lead the Warriors. Her coaching career spanned four decades. Over the course of her tenure the Warriors posted 516-309 record and a .625 winning percentage. Pufahl's first season the Warriors won just 12 games. In the 15 years that she has been coaching the Warriors that year stands out as they fewest wins for a Pufahl team. Over her career her teams averaged 25 wins a season. Her teams have won eight regional titles, five sectional titles, a semi state title and were a team qualifier for the state finals.
Her passion for her students and the game of volleyball is very clear. Four years ago she decided to start a 5th and 6th grade intersquad. "I just want kids interested and loving to play volleyball." The premise being that it is easy to shoot hoops by yourself. You can hone those skills. It is much more difficult to do the same thing with volleyball. It takes people with a passion for the sport and desire to pour that passion back into young kids who have a spark of interest. Coach Pufahl is also the 7th grade coach. It gives her the opportunity to help build Watseka volleyball into the powerhouse that it has become.
If you had the opportunity to see the team play this year you will know that not only is the team themselves very loud. Their student section is also very loud. This is by design. "I preach that everyday in practice. It has been a big part in what makes us successful, not just this year but my career here. I believe that volleyball is a bunch of momentum shifts and highs and lows. I want teams to be annoyed, irritated." The Watseka fans are some of the loudest fans in the county. The student section does a good job of getting inside the other teams head. They chant, they cheer, they do warm up excersises, they do situps, they play twister. Coach Pufahl believes that they help her teams win games. It is a montra that was heard and accepted by her squad. Junior varsity athletics do not get the glory that varsity athletics get. Just show up early to a Watseka match and you will catch a glimpse of the varsity squad cheering loud and proud for the JV.
Coach Pufahl has had numerous moments that she can look back on with great nostalgia and affection. In 2014 her team went to state. The Milford game for the Sectional Title is another moment. "I couldn't tell you what the score of the Sectional game with Milford was but I can tell you that I have never seen the gym more packed." When she won her 400th game is another moment. She knew it was coming up. Coaches get asked at the beginning of the season what their record is so she was aware. She didn't know that her team knew. Each coaching milestone has been a big moment moment for her. She got her 100th victory against Cissna Park. Her 200th came at Saint Thomas Moore. Her 300th came against PBL, PBL has always been a big rivalry. 400th was against Prairie Central. Looking down the road Coach was asked if she had another hundred victories in her, "I hope so. I think it would be cool to hit 500 and have my daughter on the team." Not all of her favorite moments have come from the game. This year a dog wondered out on to the floor during a JV match.
It's not all about wins and losses. Coach Pufahl not only poors her love of the game into her teams but has created a sense of family. You can see it as she recounts the exploits of former players. Taylor Bauer, a member of the 2014 finals team, is an assistant at PBL. Natalie Castonguay is a volunteer assistant coach on this year's squad. This year's squad set the tone for being a family.
Coach loses nine players to graduation. The majority of her offensive and defensive production is walking out the door with a diploma. That is a large number but Coach Pufahl has prepared her future leaders well. Success has funny way of breeding future success. The groundwork laid by this group of seniors will no doubt pay off down the road in the underclassman who watched them practice and play. All of that is the result of coaching. Good leaders create good leaders.
Coach Krista Pufahl is married to Mark Pufahl and they have one daughter, a 6th grader named Avery.