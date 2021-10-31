CISSNA PARK—The Warriors received a bye in the first round. Their first game came in the Regional Semifinals. They faced the Colfax Ridgeview Mustangs.
The first game was a slug fest. Ridgview quickly jumped out to a 3-1 lead. Two unforced errors allowed the Warriors to knot the score at three. Both teams struggled to grab the momentum with neither of them able to get more than three points ahead of the other. Raegann Kochel played a huge role landing four kills. Two of those kills came at key moments. The first one came with the Warriors down 25-24. Kochel hammered the kill tieing the score at 25. The second one came with the Warriors up 26-25. Kochel was again clutch hitting another kill this time get the victory for the Warriors.
The Warriors grabbed the lead in the second game from the first serve. They jumped out to a 6-3 lead following Hayie Peck's kill. Colfax Ridgeview was unable to mount a comeback. Watseka won the second game 25-15.
The Warriors won the match in straight sets earning a trip to the Regional Final against Grant Park.