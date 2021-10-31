CISSNA PARK—The Warriors earned their way to the Regional Final defeating Colfax Ridgeview. Their opponents, the Grant Park Dragons, made their way to the finals defeating Donovan and Cissna Park.
The Warriors came out with a singular focus scoring in bunches. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Dragons struggled to handle the ball committing seven errors in the first seven plays of the game. They effectively took Grant Park's middle hitters out of the game. The Warriors continued to push their advantage extending the lead to 10-1. The first game was over before it began with the Warriors getting the victory 25-13.
Grant Park rallied in the second game. The Dragons grabbed the lead and were able to fight off the Warriors each time they tied the score. Watseka tied the score at 11 following a Raegann Kochel kill. Meredith Drake followed it up with a kill of her own to give the Warriors their first lead. They would not give it back. Coming down the stretch Kochel again made her presence known hitting three kills. When asked how she always seems to be in the right place she responded, "I try my best to find the open spot on the floor and swing hard." Kourtney Kincade put a cap on the victory getting back to back blocks to seal the victory. Watseka won in straight sets, 25-13, 25-16.
Mallary Dirks, Ella Smith and Claire Curry all recorded an ace. Sydney McTaggert had 13 digs followed by 5 for Dirks. Kochel landed 10 kills. Hailey Peck contributed with six kills followed by five for Megan Martin. Elena Newell had 14 assists and Meredith Drake had seven. Kourtney Kincade had three blocks followed by Kochel with two.
The Warriors are set to meet Chicago Hope Academy in the Sectional Semifinals. The game is set to get underway at 6 p.m. on November 1 at Watseka High School.
Milford 2, Lexington 0
The Bearcats recieved a first round bye. In the Regional Semifinals they faced Dwight.
Milford defeated Dwight 25-8,25-10. Caley Mowrey contributed to the Milford victory with nine kills and three blocks. Jahni Lavicka had 18 assists and Emmaleah Marshino had 16 digs.
Milford faced Lexington in the Regional Finals. They defeated Lexington 25-15,25-23. Caley Mowrey lead the way again. She accumulated 15 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Anna McEwen contributed with 17 digs and seven kills and Hunter Mowrey had 18 assists and 15 digs.
The Bearcats are set to meet Melrose Park in the Sectional Semifinals. The game is set to get underway at 7 p.m. on November 1 at Watseka High School.