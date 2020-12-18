KENTLAND — Tri-County's depth proved to be the difference Dec. 17 as the Cavaliers went 2-0 to open up wrestling action.
The Cavaliers defeated North White and South Newton.
With the match outcome still in the balance, Dayn Wright (182-pound class) pinned North White's Kevin Dalenburg in the first round to seal the 39-30 win for Tri-County.
Also picking up wins for the Cavaliers were Kamron Gorney (113-pound class), Kody Gorney (120-pound class) via second-round pin over Briar Tribbett, and Bryce Bahler (152-pound class) via a 4-2 decision over Eli Quasebarth.
Tri-County also picked up wins via forfeit in four weight classes.
For North White, Selvin Portillo (220-pound class) pinned Payton Stark in the second round, Andrew Ball (160-pound class) pinned Drake Jeffries in the second round, and Kade DeBoard (170-pound class) defeated Zane McAdams via first-round pinfall.
North White also earned wins via forfeit in two weight classes (heavyweight and 106-pounds).
North White rebounded from the loss to Tri-County to knock off South Newton, 42-24.
Picking up wins for the Vikings included, Portillo via first-round pin over Thomas Bray (220-pound class), Quasebarth via first-round pin over Ty Hoaks (152-pound class), Liam Siburcrist via forfeit (106-pound class), Darrien Pugh via forfeit (113-pound class), Tribbett via forfeit (120-pound class), Ball via forfeit (160-pound class), and DeBoard via forfeit (170-pound class).
South Newton earned four wins, Dominic Sanders pinned Zavin Battle (heavyweight class) in the first round, Daniel Tordai (182-pound class) pinned Dalenburg in the first round, Edgardo Andrade-Luna won via forfeit (195-pound class), and Michelle Valle-Torez won via forfeit (126-pound class).
In the final match, Tri-County sealed a 42-30 win late over South Newton as Stark got a first-round pin over Andrade-Luna. In other action, South Newton's Hoaks got a first-round pin over Stearns, and South Newton's Tordai pinned Wright in the first round.
Tri-County picked up wins via forfeit at 113, 120, 126, 152, 160, and 170, while South Newton earned wins via forfeit at heavyweight and 130.
South Newton only had six wrestlers available to compete.