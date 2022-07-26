Barely into my retrieve, the small crankbait came to an abrupt halt as if being smashed by a locomotive. One swift hook set later and the surface of the once tranquil stream exploded as the chunky smallmouth leapt from its waters. Upon releasing the fish, I asked myself why it has been so long since I last fished one of the many tranquil streams that dot our landscape. I then told myself that it would not be as long between trips before I ventured out into a local stream or river again. This all took place just a couple weeks ago and, as usual, work and family commitments – or poor weather– have prevented me from making a return trip as of yet.
I believe and have often stated that one of our state's (or the Midwest’s for that matter) less utilized resources for outdoor activities are the many streams, creeks and rivers that course through its landscape. Well, after holding onto this belief for many years, I am beginning to change my mind now, as it appears that more and more people – in my neck of the woods anyway - are discovering just how useful and enjoyable our local waterways can be. Although outdoor recreation on streams and rivers seems to be gaining in popularity, making it somewhat more difficult to find a stretch to yourself in some places, these flowing paradises still offer less congestion and just as good, if not better fishing than many lakes and reservoirs.
Ever since I was a child growing up, my friends and I would often head down to one of the local creeks, fishing gear in tow, in the hopes of catching some smallmouth bass and rock bass. Back then, honestly, all we really caught were dozens of small creek chubs but they kept us entertained at the time and kept us coming back.
As we got older and learned a few more things about fishing, the smallmouth bass and rock bass began to appear on the end of our rods and we soon realized what hidden treasures our local streams and rivers possessed. They were close to home yet seemed a million miles away with their breathtaking beauty and serenity. And the quality of fish that we began to catch was impressive to boot! Since those humble beginnings, many trophy sized smallmouths and walleyes have provided me with impressive battles and many fond memories in these waterways.
As I mentioned, it seems as if more and more people are taking advantage of our local rivers and streams each year. This is for good reason; rivers and streams offer excellent fishing and wonderful nature viewing experiences. Add to this that many of our meandering streams are canoe and kayak friendly, and it becomes clear why more people are utilizing these resources.
Smaller streams and rivers lend themselves nicely to wade fishing their gently flowing waters. Although floating down them in a flat-bottom boat, canoe or kayak is always a viable option as well. Larger, swifter rivers, however, are usually best floated.
Besides the great fishing that most streams offer, they are usually easy to get to and don’t require loads of expensive gear to fish. With a simple handful of small spinners and crankbaits you have all you need to enjoy success. When wading, however, you will need permission if on private property.
Always play it safe when fishing streams and rivers. If wading, consider using a wading staff. Besides offering support and stability when walking on the streams uneven bottom, they can also help you detect tripping hazards such as rocks or holes before you step into them. If floating, be sure to wear proper floatation devices.
You can catch plenty of fish casting downstream and retrieving your lure upstream, so don’t be afraid to do it. I, however, prefer to cast upstream and fish my lures with the current, or to cast perpendicular to the current into pockets and eddies. To do this, I simply wade upstream. If in a boat it’s easy to cast perpendicular into such areas, but to cast upstream you may have to either anchor or beach the boat near likely fish hiding areas and get out to make a few casts.
In the heat of the summer, look for areas of swift water and ripples. These ripples create much needed oxygen which is important for fish at this time of year. Areas of slack water that lie right next to fast water create the perfect ambush spot for a hungry smallmouth.
The next time you have an itch to get out and do some fishing or just enjoying nature, head out to a local river or stream to give it a try. You may find yourself asking why you haven’t done so sooner.