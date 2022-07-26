Fishing small streams and creeks

Don't overlook small streams and creeks. At the right times, they can hold some nice fish, like this dandy smallmouth the author caught.

Barely into my retrieve, the small crankbait came to an abrupt halt as if being smashed by a locomotive. One swift hook set later and the surface of the once tranquil stream exploded as the chunky smallmouth leapt from its waters. Upon releasing the fish, I asked myself why it has been so long since I last fished one of the many tranquil streams that dot our landscape. I then told myself that it would not be as long between trips before I ventured out into a local stream or river again. This all took place just a couple weeks ago and, as usual, work and family commitments – or poor weather– have prevented me from making a return trip as of yet.

I believe and have often stated that one of our state's (or the Midwest’s for that matter) less utilized resources for outdoor activities are the many streams, creeks and rivers that course through its landscape. Well, after holding onto this belief for many years, I am beginning to change my mind now, as it appears that more and more people – in my neck of the woods anyway - are discovering just how useful and enjoyable our local waterways can be. Although outdoor recreation on streams and rivers seems to be gaining in popularity, making it somewhat more difficult to find a stretch to yourself in some places, these flowing paradises still offer less congestion and just as good, if not better fishing than many lakes and reservoirs.