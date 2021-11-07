Peoria—Three local runners made their way to Detweiller Park in Peoria, IL for the IHSA Cross Country State Finals. The girls race kicked off first with 258 girls lining up to race down the straightaway. Lianna Surtz from Aurora Rosary claimed the girls state title with a time of 17:21.45. Kate Ahmari (17:29.24) of Urbana University finished second followed by Louisa Wilson (17:34.48) of Williamsville in third place. Iroquois West's Samantha Hartke made her third consecutive trip to the state finals. She finished 112th with a time of 19:44.56. Tolono Unity won the team championship with a score of 126.
The boys race featured 260 runners. Ryder James from Paxton Loda Buckley claimed the boys state title. He finished with a time of 14:16.89. Drew Rogers of Herscher finished second with the time of 14:29.0. Miles Sheppard from Hamilton West Hancock placed third with a time of 14:31.96. Iroquois West's Bryson finished 18th with a time of 15:27.14. Chicago Latin won the boy's team championship with a score of 165.