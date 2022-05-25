Class 1A Milford Regional
Milford 9, Grant Park 0. A five-run fourth inning allowed the top-seeded Bearcats to pull away from the third-seeded Dragons in a regional championship game on Monday afternoon played on Milford’s home field.
This is the second consecutive season in which Milford (17-8) has won a regional title.
Junior Max Cook drove in four runs on three hits for the Bearcats, who received a home run and two RBI from Sawyer Laffoon. Nicholas Warren threw five innings of two-hit ball, issuing one walk and striking out 10 versus Grant Park (11-15) to keep Milford’s season intact.
The Bearcats will now meet second-seeded St. Teresa (19-8) in a 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal game, slated for 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Champaign.
Cissna Park Class 1A Regional
The Armstrong-Potomac Trojans won their first regional championship in 20 seasons on Saturday, with second-seeded A-P defeating fourth-seeded Cissna Park 4-0 behind a standout pitching performance from Gavin Parkerson. Parkerson overcame five walks and a deluge of rain late in the Class 1A regional championship game to strike out 14 in throwing a no-hitter, clinching A-P’s biggest postseason win since 2003.
Hoopeston Class 2A Regional
Clifton Central fell to St. Joseph-Ogden 10-0 in five innings Saturday in Hoopeston’s Class 2A Regional championship.