MOROCCO — With a win over Portage Christian and a loss to Tipton, the North Newton Spartans have won three of their last four games and improved to 4-4 on the season.
In the 69-58 loss to Tipton on Dec. 30, North Newton tried to rally late but couldn’t keep up with their opponents’ deep range attack.
In the win, Tipton made nine 3-pointers, while the Spartans were just 1 of 12 from beyond the arc.
Blue Devil senior Mylan Swan was 5 of 9 from deep range and finished with a game-high 31 points.
“I grew up around that area and Tipton has always had good shooters and they have always been known as a basketball school,” said North Newton head coach Sam Zachery. “When we scheduled this game, I wanted to use it as a measuring stick to see where we are. They are a Hoosier Conference team and they are going to be similar to the teams in our sectional. I needed to find out what we need to work on over the next two months.”
Tipton’s hot shooting started right from the opening tipoff. Swan nailed two 3-pointers in the opening quarter while as a team Tipton connected on four trifectas. Swan had 10 points in that opening quarter.
North Newton senior Dylan Taylor put up nine points by controlling the paint to keep the Spartans close, and Austin Goddard added five first-quarter points. At the end of the first period, Tipton held a 20-15 lead.
Tipton connected on three more 3-pointers in the second quarter and led by nine points early in the period. A traditional 3-point play from Taylor capped a 5-0 run by the Spartans, and North Newton trailed just 30-26 midway through the quarter.
Swan poured in nine more points in the quarter to pace Tipton, and the Blue Devils ended the half with a 9-1 run for a convincing 44-31 lead.
Goddard tallied six points for North Newton, but the Spartans were not making enough outside shots to keep pace with Tipton.
A 3-pointer by freshman Evan Gagnon surrounded by baskets by Taylor and Goddard ignited a 9-3 scoring run by North Newton to cut the deficit in half, 47-40.
However, Tipton again had the answer, Swan connected on two more 3-pointers to spark a 10-2 run by the Blue Devils to end the third quarter up 57-42,
Taylor went off in the final quarter, scoring eight points to help his team again cut the deficit back to seven points, 61-54, but Tipton connected on 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch to ice the victory.
Goddard finished with 21 points for North Newton and Taylor added 20 in the loss.
“We came out in a zone against them because I didn’t know exactly how well we would match up with them when I saw they were not starting their 6’7 kid, instead of going with another small guard who can shoot,” added Zachery. I didn’t feel like our guards were rotating well enough on ball reversals and we switched to man. I feel like we’re a better team in man than we are in zone.
North Newton rebounded from that loss by picking up an 87-68 win over Portage Christian on Jan. 2, 2021.
The Spartans exploded to score 50 points in the first half en route to a 50-31 lead.
Goddard scored 25 points to lead the Spartans, while Cade Ehlinger tossed in 18 points, and Taylor had 15 points.
Michael Levy had eight points, while Gagnon and Griffin Swank each finished with seven.