WATSEKA—The Cissna Park Tip Off moved to day two of the tourney. Games were held at the Watseka High School gymnasium. Both Watseka and Milford defeated their opponents by large margins. The first game featured Armstrong and Bismarck. Armstrong came out on top defeating Bismarck 48-33. Milford was next and they took on the squad from Momence. Milford moved to 2-0 defeating Momence 41-10. Watseka faced Tri-point in the final game of the evening. The Warriors destroyed the Tri-point squad 51-9.

