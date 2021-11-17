WATSEKA—The Cissna Park Tip Off moved to day two of the tourney. Games were held at the Watseka High School gymnasium. Both Watseka and Milford defeated their opponents by large margins. The first game featured Armstrong and Bismarck. Armstrong came out on top defeating Bismarck 48-33. Milford was next and they took on the squad from Momence. Milford moved to 2-0 defeating Momence 41-10. Watseka faced Tri-point in the final game of the evening. The Warriors destroyed the Tri-point squad 51-9.
featured
Milford/Watseka blowout opponents in day 2 of Tipoff
- Jeremy Orr Sports Editor sports@intranix.com
-
-
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Herald Journal
Breaking News: Hoopeston Chronicle
Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic
Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News
Breaking News: Newton County Enterprise
Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican
Breaking News: The Lafayette Leader
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.