The GCMS Falcons boy’s basketball team lost a close one on Feb. 20 for the team’s senior night. The team hosted Heyworth and fell 46-45 in triple overtime.
The team welcomed back three returning starters in Tristan Roesch, Braden Roesch and Nathan Kallal, who all missed the beginning portion of the season due to Covid-19 quarantine protocol.
GCMS has had a rough go of it so far throughout the season, losing all of their first five games before the battle with Heyworth. However, the return of their missing starters offered a promising look for the remainder of the season.
The teams were tied up moving into the first set of extra minutes with a score of 33-33. Another seven points apiece from the two teams sent them into double overtime where each team only managed two points. From there, Heyworth managed to squeak by and overtake GCMS and ultimately win the game 46-45.
GCMS’s Garard led the Falcons at the rim with a total of 13 points followed with a total of 10 on the night. Seth Barnes contributed nine points for GCMS, while Tristan Roesch finished off with five of his own.
The team went on to play El Paso-Gridley on Feb. 23, where they fell 70-34.
Nathan Kallal and Braden Roesch led the charge this time around with seven points apiece. Seth Barnes and Seth Kollross both ended their night with six points, while Alex Minion contributed five points.
The GCMS Falcons boy’s basketball team will look to face off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw on the road on March 3, followed by Tremont at home on March 5.