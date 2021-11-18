A panel of all four county coaches and Herald Journal regional editor Michael Johnson voted for the All-White County first and second teams. Coaches were asked to nominate athletes, and votes were tallied afterward. Everyone nominated was placed on one of the three teams, with the top six vote-getters landing on the first-team and the second set of six going on the second-team. The remaining six were placed on the honorable mention squad.
Frontier and North White split the number of players on the first team. The following is the 2020 All-White County First Team.
FIRST TEAM
Emma Segal Frontier, So.
Highlights: 490 kills (5.3/set, 40.4 kill percentage), 195 digs, 78 aces, 89.7 serve percentage, 203 serve points, 18 blocks, 316 serve receptions, 2021 All-Midwest Conference First Team, 2021 All-State Second Team
Quotable: “Emma grew tremendously in her hitting IQ and power this season. Whether in the back row or front, she was able to put balls away with power and placement. Her serve receive was key for us to get the ball to our middles and right side hitters. As one of our main leaders, she led with fire, energy and enthusiasm. That showed in her defense and serving as well as she led our team in aces.” — Becky Segal
Lynzi Heimlich, North White, Sr.
Highlights: 225 kills, 170 assists, 111 blocks, 207 serve points, 47 aces, 71 digs, 2021 All-Midwest Conference First Team
Quotable: “Lynzi is an all round great player. Lynzi led us offensively with her hitting and defensively with her blocking. She is a leader on the court and in the classroom with her studies.” — Jodi Smith
Emily Bell Frontier, So.
Highlights: 957 assists, 142 digs, 58 aces, 91 serve percentage, 199 serve points, 2021 All Midwest Conference 1st Team
Quotable: “Emily’s growth from last season was pivotal to the success of the team this season. Her ability to move the ball and get it to our hitters at the right time in the match was key to our success. She runs the offense so well and add in her defense and aggressive serving. She’s also one of our main leaders on the court. She leads with intensity, focus and energy.” — Segal
Sara Zarse Tri-County, Fr.,
Highlights: 37 aces, 173 points, 92.4 serve percentage 173 kills, 206 serve receptions, 25 blocks, 279 digs, All-Midwest Conference First Team
Quotable: “Sara is an all-around player for the Lady Cavaliers. She led us in hitting and blocking. She also tied with most aces on our team. Sara always came to practice and matches with a positive attitude and worked very hard each and every day.” — Andrea Gretencord
Emma Need Twin Lakes, Jr.
Highlights: 32 aces, 134 points, 75 kills, 438 assists, 185 digs
Quotable: “Always wants her teammates to succeed. Looks for ways to improve each week. Team player. Backs up her goals with action.” — Anissa Need
Caitlin Conn
North White, Sr.
Highlights: 15 kills, 14 assists, 293 serve points, 46 aces, 303 digs, 2021 All-Midwest Conference First Team
Quotable: “Caitlyn led us with her leadership on the court and in the classroom. Caitlyn always left everything she had on the court with her hustle and determination. Caitlyn was the libero for the Lady Vikings and finished the season with 303 digs.” — Smith
SECOND-TEAM
Camy Clapper
Frontier, Sr
Highlights: 119 kills, 204 digs, 70 aces, 88.4 serve percentage, 240 serve points, 452 serve receptions
Quotable: “Camy has been a staple in our lineup her entire career. She’s been a 6 rotation OH/DS for us and has played a pivotal role in our success. Her defense, receive and serving will be greatly missed.” — Segal
Alaina Wolfe
Twin Lakes, Jr.
Highlights: 31 aces, 125 points, 466 digs
Quotable: “Very competitive. Always gives 100%. Great communicator on the court.” — Need
Emma Voors
Tri-County, Jr.
Highlights: 17 aces, 139 points, 94 serve percentage, 432 serve receptions, 5.1 per set, 463 digs, 2021 All-Midwest Conference Honorable Mention
Quotable: “Emma led the Lady Cavaliers with 463 digs as our libero, tied for serving percentage with 94% and led us with serve receptions with 432. Emma always played hard on and off the court.” — Gretencord
Hannah Anderson
Tri-County, So.
Highlights: 37 aces, 143 points, 76.5 serve percentage, 47 kills, 369 assists, 12 blocks, 159 digs
Quotable: “Hannah led us in assists as our setter. She also tied for first in aces for the Lady Cavaliers. Hannah worked hard on and off the court as well.” — Gretencord
Alexis Johnson
Frontier, Jr.
Highlights: 203 Kills (0.356 hit percentage, 46.3 kill percentage),
34 blocks, 38 aces, 140 serve points, 2021 All-Midwest Conference Honorable Mention
Quotable: “Alexis really came out of her shell this season. She played with passion and fire and was a beast at the net with her attacking and blocking. Seeing her step her game up in so many ways was very encouraging.” — Segal
Kora Pass
Twin Lakes, Jr.
Highlights: 158 kills, 52 blocks
Quotable: “Fighter on the court.” — Need
HONORABLE MENTION
Olivia Newcom
Frontier, Sr.
Highlights: 103 kills, 48 blocks
Quotable: “Olivia has been a middle for our program for three seasons. Her development as a person is the highlight of her career. She broke the career block assists record at Frontier and that shows her willingness to work hard at the net.” — Segal
Maddie Putman
Twin Lakes, Sr.
Highlights: 140 kills, 19 blocks, 15 aces, 66 points
Quotable: “Understands her role. She learns from a mistake and quickly moves on. Great leader.” — Need
Rylie Carter
North White, Sr.
Highlights: 66 kills, 7 assists, 4 blocks, 303 serve points, 25 aces, 224 digs
Quotable: “Rylie really stepped her game up and became a well rounded player! She improved in all areas of her game and became one of our strongest servers.” — Smith
Lauren Annis
North White, Sr.
Highlights: 110 kills, 15 assists, 2 blocks, 178 serve points, 14 aces, 185 digs
Quotable: “Lauren is a well rounded player. Lauren contributed with her hitting in the front row and her passing in the back row.” — Smith
Kali Raderstorf
North White, Sr.
Highlights: 26 kills, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 77 serve points, 14 aces, 21 digs
Quotable: “Kali helped the Lady Viking with her front row hitting skills. Kali was the voice you could always hear on the court with her enthusiasm.” — Smith
Hannah Arvin
Tri-County, Fr.
Highlights: 33 aces, 157 points, 94 serve percentage, 90 kills, 320 serve receptions, 20 blocks, 200 digs
Quotable: “Hannah is an all-around player for the Lady Cavaliers. She tied for first in serving percentage with 94%. She is one of my most improved players. Hannah assisted the team with her hitting and blocking.” — Gretencord