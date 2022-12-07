In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
At St. Joseph
- Schlarman 53, Watseka 48. Twenty points from Jerrius Atkinson and 15 points from Keison Peoples helped the Hilltoppers (2-6) clinch third place. Braiden Walwer dropped 33 points for the Warriors, but Watseka (2-3) could not overcome a furious fourth quarter for Schlarman in which the Hilltoppers overcame a five-point deficit at the start of the quarter.
- Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 60, Cissna Park 25. Wyatt Hilligoss keyed the Knights (3-2) with a 25-point outing while Jayce Parsons chipped in 16 points to secure seventh place in the tournament. The Timberwolves (0-5) were led by Seth Walder, who scored 12 points on five field goals.
- Clifton Central 46, Hoopeston Area 41. Nine points apiece from Anthony Zamora and Preston VanDeVeer weren’t enough to key the host Cornjerkers (2-3) in a narrow loss.
- St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Watseka 28. St. Joseph-Ogden limited Watseka to just one three-pointer in the first quarter and had two players score at least 20 points to remain undefeated. The Spartans (3-0) will play Oakwood (8-0) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game featuring two teams with a combined 11-0 record. Ty Pence scored a game-high 28 points and made four three-pointers for the Spartans, who led 17-3 at the end of the first quarter. Logan Smith joined in on the scoring outburst for SJ-O with 20 points and added four assists. Hagen Hoy (12 points) and Braiden Walwer (10 points) led Watseka (2-2).
Nontournament
- Donovan 86, Blue Ridge 45. The visiting Knights (2-4) trailed just 19-12 after one quarter, but the Wildcats kept their collective foot on the gas and sped away for a nonconference win. Wyatt Pearl drained 14 points to serve as top scorer for Blue Ridge, which gained eight points from Gabe Strough.
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 85, Cissna Park 22. A 31-6 edge on the scoreboard through eight minutes gave the host Blue Devils (5-1) more than enough cushion to surge past the Timberwolves (0-6) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. BHRA sank nine three-pointers as a group, including three each by Brett Meidel (25 points) and Hayden Rice (17 points). Ayden Ingram added 14 points as well. Gavin Spitz (nine points) and Gabe Bohlmann (seven points) did much of Cissna Park’s scoring.
- Milford 50, Westville 44. The host Bearcats (3-2) held off a spirited rally from the Tigers (3-1), knocking them from the unbeaten ranks in this VVC contest. RJ Mann and Adin Portwood each knocked back 14 points for Milford, with Mann sinking four three-point shots. Gavin Schunke added nine points for the victors. Westville, which trailed 39-24 after three quarters, converted five three-pointers in the last eight minutes of play. Kamden Maddox finished with 22 points, including four triples, to lead the Tigers.
- Watseka 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42. The host Warriors (3-3) outscored the Panthers (2-4) by an 8-2 margin in overtime, earning a nonconference win as a result. Hagen Hoy connected on two three-pointers in the extra period and five for the game, finishing with 15 points for Watseka. Dane Martin’s 18 points led the Warriors, and Tucker Milk added 10 points. Noah Steiner tallied nine of his team-best 14 points in the fourth quarter for PBL.
In girls’ basketball
- Armstrong-Potomac 53, Milford 14. Kyla Bullington sank 12 two-point field goals as part of a 26-point outburst for the host Trojans (6-1), who are on a five-game win streak after besting the Bearcats (1-7) in a matchup that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Brynn Spencer chipped in 11 points for A-P, which added seven points from Lily Jameson. Milford, which was held scoreless in the third quarter, was led by Hunter Mowrey’s six points and eight rebounds and Brynlee Wright’s five points and three rebounds.
- Herscher 53, Watseka 30. The Warriors (6-2) dropped a nonconference decision at Herscher despite 11 points and 12 rebounds from Becca Benoit and seven points from Jasmine Essington. The Tigers pulled away early and led 25-10 at halftime.
- Cissna Park 56, Chrisman 8. Addison Lucht shot 6 of 10 from the field and scored 14 points, Sophia Duis also tallied 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting, and the visiting Timberwolves (7-1) cruised past the Cardinals (1-8) in a Vermilion Valley Conference game. Lucht also recorded four rebounds and four steals and Duis added four rebounds for Cissna Park. Mikayla Knake (10 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals) and Lauryn Hamrick (eight points, eight rebounds) also chipped in.
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38, Milford 30. Kendall Roberts logged a double-double of 17 points and 10 steals for the host Buffaloes (6-2), who took down the Bearcats (1-8) in a VVC game. G-RF, which outscored its opponent 14-5 in the fourth quarter, picked up six points apiece from Sydney Spesard and Bryleigh Collom plus three points and nine rebounds from Addi Spesard. All of Milford’s scoring came from two sources: Brynlee Wright (20 points) and Hunter Mowrey (10 points).
- Watseka 34, Iroquois West 24. The host Warriors (7-2) bounced back from a weekend loss to Herscher by defeating the Raiders (2-4) in a VVC game. Becca Benoit and Ava Swartz each banked 10 points for Watseka, and Benoit snagged seven rebounds. Haven Meyer tossed in nine points as well. Shea Small and Kenzie Tammen each recorded seven points to pace the IW attack.
In wrestling
- At Fithian. Oakwood/Salt Fork defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 57-22 and Clifton Central 50-28 during a triangular that also saw Clifton top SJ-O 56-24. Comets who won two contested matches on the night were Brayden Edwards (106 pounds), Tyler Huchel (113), Jack Ajster (120), Reef Pacot (145), Blake Barney (152), Bryson Capansky (160), Dalton Brown (170) and Harley Grimm (182). Holden Brazelton won both of his matches for the Spartans — one by major decision, one by pinfall.