In girls’ basketball
Class 1A Milford Regional
Milford 46, Normal Calvary 40. The ninth-seeded Bearcats (6-25) outlasted the 10th-seeded Knights in a quarterfinal tilt at Milford.
Class 1A Milford Regional Cissna Park 58, Milford 17. Addison Lucht dropped 20 points on Monday as the top-seeded Timberwolves (26-5) blitzed the ninth-seeded Bearcats (6-26) in semifinal action. Brooklyn Stadeli (12 points, six rebounds) and Mikayla Knake (seven points, four assists) also starred for Cissna Park.
Cissna Park 47, Ridgeview 36. Top-seeded Cissna Park extended its season into the Lexington Sectional after defeating the fourth-seeded Mustangs on Friday night to win a regional championship. Brooklyn Stadeli starred for the Timberwolves (27-5) by compiling a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five steals. Mikayla Knake joined Stadeli in double figures by scoring all 10 of her points in the second half. Sophia Duis (six points), Regan King (six points) and Addison Lucht (five points, four rebounds, four assists) also made valuable contributions as Cissna Park took on Mt. Pulaski Tuesday in the Lexington Sectional. Mt. Pulaski defeated Cissna Park 53-52.
Grant Park Class 1A Regional
Watseka 53, Tri-Point 33. The second- seeded Warriors (23-7) handled the seventh-seeded Chargers in Monday’s semifinal.
Watseka 40, Grant Park 32. Becca Benoit got her double-double. Brianna Denault nearly did. And that level of production from the Watseka duo helped the Warriors win Thursday night’s regional championship game. Denault led Watseka (257) with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Benoit finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Watseka took on St. Thomas More Tuesday night in the Lexington Sectional. St. Thomas More defeated Watseka 63-38.
Class 2A Momence Regional
Class 2A Momence Regional Oakwood 49, Iroquois West 46. Jaydah Arrowsmith tallied seven of her gamebest 24 points in the third quarter for third-seeded Oakwood on Monday, allowing the Comets to overcome a 35-24 halftime deficit and secure a semifinal win against the fifth-seeded Raiders (16-15). Arrowsmith drilled four three-pointers for the Comets (17-15), who gained 13 points from Addie Wright.
In boys’ basketball
Iroquois West 51, South Newton (Ind.) 20. The visiting Raiders (21-6) led 26-9 at halftime against their out-of-state foe and cruised to a nonconference win as a result. Tyler Read's 15 points and Cannon Leonard's 12 points fueled IW's offense, which gained six points apiece from Kyler Meents and Dean Clendenen. Maroa-Forsyth 77, Argenta-Oreana 38. The visiting Bombers (14-15) found themselves in a 30-15 hole after one quarter and couldn't fully dig themselves out of it, taking a non-league loss from the Trojans. Ethan Mahan swished three three-point shots as part of a 14-point outing for A-O, which accepted seven points apiece from Jalynn Flowers and Jamario Barbee.
➜ Cissna Park 49, Watseka 38. Chase Petry and Tyler Neukomm combined for 24 points to help the host Timberwolves (6-24) deal the Warriors (7-20) a Vermilion Valley Conference loss. Neukomm’s 10 points was nearly matched by nine points apiece from Colson Carley and Gavin Spitz, while Watseka was paced by Tucker Milk’s 15 points.
➜ Prairie Central 59, Iroquois West 29. Tyler Curl scored 17 points, Dylan Bazzell added 11 points and Drew Fehr chipped in eight points to power the Hawks to a nonconference win in Gilman. The Hawks (26-2) returned to full strength for the first time since late December as Levi Goad and Drew Haberkorn both joined the lineup after battling injuries. Haberkorn added eight points of his own in six minutes of action.
Tyler Read paced the Raiders (20-6) with seven points, while Cannon Leonard added six points.
Iroquois West earns double-digit road win
CLIFTON — Tyler Read and Cannon Leonard each produced a double-double for the Iroquois West boys’ basketball team on Friday night, lifting the Raiders to a 6039 nonconference win at Clifton Central. Read supplied 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Leonard came through with 16 point and 14 rebounds to go along with five blocks for Iroquois West (23-6). The Raiders darted out to an 18-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and led by double digits the rest of the game. Sam McMillan was also a steady scoring force for Iroquois West with 17 points as the Raiders ended the regular season by winning three straight games and six of their final seven.
➜ Milford 88, Armstrong-Potomac 33. Milford limited Armstrong-Potomac to only seven points combined in the second and third quarters, helping the host Bearcats roll to a home Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 27 points for Milford (22-9), with Drake Potter (13 points), Gavin Schunke (12 points) and Carson Shields (10 points) also contributing. Cole Bailey scored seven points to lead A-P (10-18).
➜ Iroquois West 67, Cissna Park 30. The Raiders (22-6) celebrated their senior night with a convincing home triumph over the Timberwolves (6-25) in VVC play, with Cannon Leonard‘ s 18 points leading an offensive attack that also included 15 points from Sam McMillan and six points apiece from Evan Izquierdo, Damian Alvarado and Kyler Meents. Seth Walder powered Cissna Park’s approach with 13 points, but the Timberwolves (6-25) fell behind early to the tune of a 41-15 halftime deficit.
➜ Milford 61, Watseka 40. Adin Portwood went for 30 points to pace the Bearcats (21-9) in a VVC home triumph, with Gavin Schunke chipping in 11 points to cement the cause. The Warriors (6-22) were motored by Tucker Milk‘ s 20 points.
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional
➜ Milford 67, Roanoke-Benson 40. Third-seeded Milford led by double digits in the first quarter and didn’t let up against the 11th-seeded Rockets during a regional quarterfinal win in Milford. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 22 points for the Bearcats (23-9), who will play sixth-seeded Le Roy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game in Colfax. Gavin Schunke and Sawyer Laffoon each scored 10 points to complement Portwood’s output, while Payton Harwood added nine points.
Watseka Class 1A Regional
Watseka took on Donovan Saturday night in Donovan. Watseka defeated Donovan 47-43. Watseka was scheduled take on Cornerstone Christian Academy Wednesday night. Results were unavailable at print time.
Grant Park took on Cissna Park Saturday. Cissna Park was defeated by Grant Park 70-49.
Class 2A Fairbury Regional
Clifton Central took on Gibson City Melvin Sibley Saturday. Clifton Central defeated GCMS 50-48. They were scheduled to take on Prairie Central Wednesday night. Results were unavailable at print time.