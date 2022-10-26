In football
Iroquois West defeated Watseka in football action Oct. 21 at Iroquois West, 62-0. Scoring for Iroquois West in the first quarter was done by touchdowns from John Ahlden, Trystyn Schacht, Garron Perzee and two from Sam McMillian with four point after kicks from Damian Melgoza. Maso Miller scored for the Raiders in the second quarter and Melgoza’s point after kick was good. It was 41-0 going in to the half. In the third quarter Dylan Hylbert scored the Raiders and Melgoza’s kick was good to make it 48-0. Fourth quarter scoring for the Raiders included CJ Perzee who intercepted a pass and Christian Gayton who ran for 30 yards. Both Melgoza kicks were good to make the final score 62-0. Quinn Starkey went 3 of 6 for 66 passing yards for Watseka (1-8). Iroquois West will host Dakota High School in the first round of football playoffs at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Decatur Lutheran 54, Milford/Cissna Park 40: The visiting Bearcats (7-2) led the unbeaten Lions 18-6 at halftime in an 8-man nonconference game, but Decatur Lutheran generated 32 third-quarter points and held on for the win. Tyler Neukomm erupted for 302 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries for M/CP, but that was outdown by Lleyton Miller’s 367 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground for the Lions. Bearcats quarterback Sawyer Laffoon (53 rushing yards on five carries, one touchdown; 32 passing yards) also contributed. Milford/Cissna Park (7-2) is the No. 4 seed and will host 13th-seeded Ashton Franklin Center (6-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
In volleyball
Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
Cornjerkers advance. Ninth-seeded Hoopeston Area didn’t mess around in Monday’s quarterfinal versus 11th-seeded Oakwood, collecting a 25-8, 25-13 victory. The Cornjerkers (23-13) picked up nine kills and eight digs from Bre Crose and 18 assists from Tobi West to pace their attack, which added seven kills from Kaitlynn Lange. Logan Watson provided two kills, three digs and two blocks for Hoopeston Area, which qualifies for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal versus top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden (26-8). The Comets (6-24) picked up three kills from Nikita Taylor, nine digs and four assists from Maria Adams, and six digs and three blocks from Luci Morris.
Nontournament
Cissna Park defeated Iroquois West in volleyball action Oct. 19, 25-16, 25-14. The win put Cissna Park at 27-6, 9-2 on the season. Stat leaders include: Aces — Sophie Duis – 3; Kills — Brooklyn Stadeli — 12, Josie Neukomm — 6, Regan King – 5; Assists — Mikayla Knake – 30; Digs — Morgan Sinn — 8