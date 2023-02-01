In boys’ basketball
PBL 62, Cissna Park 31. Jeremiah Ager was one of three players in double figures for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball team in a 62-31 home victory against Cissna Park on Wednesday night. Ager scored 21 points on nine made two-point field goals and went 3 of 3 at the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-17), who also received 15 points from Noah Steiner and 11 points from Kayden Snelling. PBL, which ended a seven-game losing streak, had nine players score at least two points, with the Panthers leading 17-11 after the first quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 56-27 through three quarters. Tyler Neukomm and Gavin Spitz had 10 points apiece for the Timberwolves (3-21).
Milford 64, Schlarman 28. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 17 points — one of four Milford players to finish in double figures — and the Bearcats cruised to a VVC road win at Shebby Gymnasium in Danville. R.J. Mann scored 12 points, Sawyer Laffoon tallied 11 points and Gavin Schunke contributed 10 points to complement Portwood’s performance in the sixth straight win by Milford (17-7). CL Dye (13 points) and Jerry Reed (11 points) led the way for Schlarman (5-14).
Oakwood 62, Cissna Park 35. Oakwood had four players finish in double figures, helping the Comets win their third straight game — and fifth in their last six games — with a comfortable VVC home win. Tanner Pichon scored a game-high 19 points for Oakwood (18-7), while Brody Taflinger (11 points), Jackson Dudley (11 points) and Dalton Hobick (10 points) also hit double-digit scoring totals. Dierks Neukomm and Colson Carley each scored seven points to lead Cissna Park (3-22).
Salt Fork 42, Iroquois West 38. Relying on a standout performance from Blake Norton, the Storm ventured up to Gilman and came home with a critical VVC win in a closely contested game. Norton poured in a game-high 27 points, making 15 of 16 free throws, to lead Salt Fork to its eighth win in its last nine games. The Storm (21-2) remained unbeaten in VVC play at 7-0 and overcame a slow start that saw Iroquois West lead 6-2 at the end of the first quarter. Jameson Remole added eight points — all in the second half — for Salt Fork. Cannon Leonard compiled a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders (17-4), who saw their 10-game win streak come to an end. Tyler Read joined Leonard in double figures with 10 points.
Armstrong-Potomac 51, Watseka 50. Cole Bailey hit a fadeaway three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Trojans (8-15) to a narrow road victory in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Bailey finished with 13 points to trail teammate Kollin Asbury’s mark of 26 points, while Watseka (6-17) was paced by Dane Martin’s 17-point effort. The Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit in the final eight minutes to take a short-lived lead with 55 seconds remaining in the game.
Iroquois West 58, Hoopeston Area 50. Cannon Leonard dominated both sides of the ball with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double that combined with 17 points from Kyler Meents and 15 points from Sam McMillan in a VVC win in Gilman. Preston VanDeVeer keyed the Cornjerkers (13-13) with 14 points, but Hoopeston Area was unable to fend off the Raiders (18-5) after taking a 28-21 halftime lead.
Milford 76, Cissna Park 36. The Bearcats (18-8) roared past the Timberwolves to score a VVC victory thanks to 24 points from Adin Portwood and 19 points from Sawyer Laffoon, which included four makes from beyond the three-point line. Cissna Park (3-23) was keyed by Seth Walder, who scored 11 points.
St. Thomas More 63, Clifton Central 46. Peace Bumba poured in 21 points and Wilson Kirby chipped in 20 points to propel the Sabers (15-9) to a nonconference win on the road. The Sabers never wavered after taking a 36-22 halftime lead and also had a 10-point contribution from Andrew Tay.
In girls’ basketball
Peotone 57, Watseka 21. Becca Benoit had 12 points and pulled down four rebounds and Jasmine Essington added six points, but the Watseka girls’ basketball team lost 57-21 at home to Peotone in Wednesday night’s nonconference matchup. Brianna Denault had three points for the host Warriors (19-4) against the Blue Devils, who were the fifth-ranked team in Wednesday’s Associated Press’ Class 2A poll.
Cissna Park 51, Milford 14. Shutdown defense helped Cissna Park build a significant lead by halftime of its Vermilion Valley Conference game with Milford. Two stops and two scores by the Timberwolves to start the third quarter put the game away. Addison Lucht was 8 of 10 from the field and led Cissna Park (21-5) with 17 points to go with three steals and two assists. Mikayla Knake added 14 points, three steals and two rebounds in the win. Hunter Mowrey had seven points and eight rebounds to lead the Bearcats (4-21).
Hoopeston Area 33, Iroquois West 29. Claire Dixon scored nine points, Lacie Breymeyer added eight points and Hoopeston Area (13-12) knocked off Iroquois West in VVC action. Ella Rhodes finished with 11 points for the Raiders (14-13).
Watseka 38, Armstrong-Potomac 32. Watseka saw its halftime lead disappear by the end of the third quarter, but the Warriors rallied for the come-from-behind victory against Armstrong-Potomac to stay unbeaten in the VVC. Brianna Denault scored 10 points to lead Watseka (21-4), while Becca Benoit came up just short of a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Essington also added eight points for the Warriors. Cami Saltsgaver paced the Trojans (17-9) with 10 points, while Kyla Bullington (nine points) and Lily Jameson (eight points) also contributed for A-P.
Cissna Park 47, Fisher 26. Mikayla Knake and Addison Lucht each scored 14 points, Sophia Duis chipped in eight points and Morgan Sinn added five points to lift the Timberwolves (22-5) to a home win in nonconference play against the Bunnies (9-14).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34, Milford 32. The Blue Devils (7-18) edged the host Bearcats (4-22) in VVC play on the strength of 12 points from Beth McMahon and eight points from Natalie Clapp. Half of the duo’s 20 points came in the fourth quarter. Hunter Mowery paced Milford’s offense with 15 points.
Oakwood 51, Iroquois West 30. Nineteen points from Jaydah Arrowsmith and 16 points from Addie Wright helped the Comets (15-14) cruise past the Raiders (14-14) in a convincing VVC showing. Iroquois West was led by Ilyana Nambo’s eight-point outing.
Salt Fork 45, Watseka 33. Alexa Jamison scored 16 points and Macie Russell added 14 points to lift the host Storm (16-7) past the Warriors (20-5) in VVC play. Watseka was paced by Ava Swartz, who drained three three-pointers en route to a 12-point performance.