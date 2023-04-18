In baseball
- Armstrong-Potomac 6, Cissna Park 2. Armstrong-Potomac won its third straight game, knocking off a Vermilion Valley Conference foe at home in Potomac. The Trojans (7-3) relied on a key double by Kollin Asbury that drove in two runs and a standout pitching performance from Lane Morgan. Morgan picked up the win, throwing six innings and overcoming five walks to limit Cissna Park to only four hits. He struck out nine. Gavin Parkerson (1 for 3, two runs scored, two stolen bases) was also crucial for A-P in its win. Gavin Spitz accounted for half of the hits by the Timberwolves (5-9), going 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Jream Renteria and Aiden Richards each had an RBI.
- Hoopeston Area 7, Iroquois West 2. Mason Rush threw a complete game to halt a five-game losing streak for the visiting Cornjerkers (4-9) in a VVC win. Keygan Field (2 for 2) and Grant Morgan (1 for 3) each drove in two runs for Hoopeston Area against the Raiders (3-5), with Morgan adding three stolen bases.
- Oakwood 8, Milford 5. Oakwood improved to 4-0 in VVC play after holding on for a road win against the Bearcats. Bryson Marcinko doubled and drove in three runs for the Comets (10-3-1), with Matthew Miller providing two RBI. Dalton Hobick recorded the win on the mound, going six innings and striking out 11 while walking two and giving up six hits. He was also a key offensive contributor, going 2 for 3 with three runs scored and four stolen bases. Sawyer Laffoon and Beau Wright paced Milford (5-6), with both going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
- Salt Fork 14, Watseka 1. The Storm are still unbeaten in VVC play at 4-0 after Brayden Maskel hit a home run and drove in five runs during a five-inning road win. Blake Norton was equally impressive for Salt Fork (11-4), going 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, two RBI and four runs scored. Jameson Remole (2 for 3, two RBI) also chipped in. Austin Morris drove in the lone run for Watseka (1-8).
- Beecher 9, Milford 6. Despite scoring five runs in the top of the second inning, the visiting Bearcats (5-7) were unable to prevail in a nonconference contest. Adin Portwood drove in two runs to pace Milford, which picked up one RBI apiece from Sawyer Laffoon and Gavin Schunke. Max Cook added two hits, one of them a double.
- Iroquois West 9, Fisher 5. Julian Melgoza pitched five innings with 12 strikeouts while allowing two walks and four earned runs. Ivan Ontiveros pitched two innings with one strikeout and one walk allowed. Dean Clendenen went 2-3 with three RBI. Kamden Kimmel went 3-4 with two RBI.
In softball
- Milford/Cissna Park 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. The Falcons (3-5) took a one-run lead in the top of the first inning before the Bearcats’ bats outputted 13 hits to clinch a nonconference home triumph. Abby Storm and Brynlee Wright both enjoyed three-hit outings and Addison Lucht went deep as part of a two-hit, four-RBI performance. Lucht and Storm both scored three runs apiece for the Bearcats (8-1), while Lucht allowed only six hits as she tossed a complete game in the circle. Brynn Boundy and Mallory Rosendahl each tallied two hits and combined to score all of the Falcons’ runs.
- Hoopeston Area 9, Iroquois West 4. Jersey Cundiff struck out six and only allowed three hits from the pitcher’s circle and drove in three runs in the batter’s box to lead the host Cornjerkers by the Raiders in a VVC win. Macy Warner added a double and an RBI for Hoopeston Area (6-7). Jessye Rodriguez hit a triple and drove in two runs for Iroquois West (2-9).
- Milford/Cissna Park 12, Oakwood 1. The host Bearcats rolled to their ninth straight win, defeating the Comets in five innings in VVC action. Addison Lucht went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI and Abby Storm went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to pace Milford/Cissna Park (9-1). Samantha Dunavan singled and scored the lone run for Oakwood (5-9).
- Salt Fork 17, Watseka 2. Have a day, Kendyl Hurt. The Salt Fork senior hit three home runs as part of a 4 for 5 performance that featured five RBI to propel the Storm to a five-inning road VVC win. She also threw all five innings and gave up only three hits while striking out seven. Kenzie Childs (3 for 3, four RBI), Ava Ringstrom (3 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored), Alexa Jamison (2 for 4, three RBI, two runs scored) and Kailey Frischkorn (1 for 1, RBI, four runs scored) also had strong showings for Salt Fork (12-3). Christa Holohan drove in two runs for Watseka (7-4).
In boys’ track and field
- At Watseka. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored 1721/2 points to claim victory in an eight-team meet at Watseka that also included host Watseka (88), Momence (68 1/2), Beecher (56), Peotone (40), Milford/Cissna Park (33), Hoopeston Area (22) and Armstrong-Potomac (13). The Blue Devils earned a bevy of individual wins, including from Aydan Ingram in the 400-meter dash (53.97 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 8 3/4 inches). Michael Hackman won the 100 dash (11.33), Murphy McCool won the 200 dash (22.99) and Dylan Davis won the long jump (18-9 1/4) to round out BHRA’s individual wins. Hunter Cannon won the shot put (44-0) for Hoopeston Area, Drew McTaggart won the 800 run (2 minutes, 11.66 seconds) for Watseka, and Maverick Grice won the 3,200 run (12:51.58) for M/CP.
In girls’ track and field
- At Watseka. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (153) won an eight-team meet that also included Milford/Cissna Park (81), host Watseka (79), Beecher (72), Hoopeston Area (58), Armstrong-Potomac (29), Momence (19) and Peotone (14). Aubrey Peters won the 100-meter hurdles (18.30 seconds) and 300 hurdles (51.61) for the Blue Devils, who also saw individual wins from Reis McFarland (discuss, 86 feet, 3 inches), Ella McFarland (high jump, 5-1) and Amber-Christine Reed (long jump, 16-3 1/4). Bre Crose won the 100 dash (13.02) and 200 dash (27.20) for Hoopeston Area, which also saw a win from Claire Dixon in the triple jump (31-3 1/4). M/CP’s winners were Addison Lucht (400 dash, 1 minute, 0.61 seconds) and Anna Minton (shot put, 32-2).