The Vermilion County Conservation District is hosting the annual Spinning and Weaving Day on Saturday, July 8, at the air conditioned Gannett Outdoor Education Center located in Forest Glen Preserve.
This free event is sponsored by the Champaign-Urbana Guild and everyone is invited.
Visitors will be treated to sights including spinning wheels, colorful natural fibers and handmade items.
Spinners, weavers, and other fiber artists are encouraged to come and join the fun.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 217-662-2142 M-F, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for more information.