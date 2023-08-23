The South Newton football team will host North Newton for a special event on September 8.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. where the two teams will pay tribute to area Veterans and honor them for their service to the country during halftime.
The schools invite Veterans of any branch of the military, and their families to attend the game for free. While RSVP isn’t mandatory, it is encouraged to help facilitate planning for the event.
Those looking to RSVP may do so by submitting the name of a a veteran to be recognized to South Newton Athletic Director Chris Bell by emailing bellc@newton.k12.in.us or by calling 219-474-5167.