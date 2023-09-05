The sixth annual Williamsport Fire Department Fish Fry & Car Show will take place Sept. 9 at the Williamsport 4-H Fairgrounds.
The event will feature a car show, fish fry, vendors, town-wide rummage sales, a cornhole tournament, beer and wine garden, live music and gun raffle.
Registration for the car show will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and will be $15. The car show will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The fish fry will run from noon-5 p.m. Cost will be $12 for adults and $8 for kids.
Vendors open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Food vendors will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The cornhole tournament will start at 1 p.m.
The beer and wine garden will be open from 6-10:30 p.m.
The “Route 117 Band” will perform from 5-6 p.m.
Michael Sparger will perform from 6-7 p.m.
“Triple Threat” will perform from 7-10:30 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Williamsport Fire Protection Territory.