The Vermilion County Conservation Foundation will be hosting the Sportsman’s Banquet at Sleepy Creek Vineyard’s Dragonfly Banquet Center, Fairmount. This fun-filled evening is a fundraiser for playground equipment to replace unsafe equipment that was removed at both Kennekuk and Forest Glen Preserve.
Tickets on sale now at the Visitor Center, Kennekuk County Park. Adult ($40) and youth ($20) ticket include social hour, dinner, and door prizes; Couple ($60) ticket includes social hour, dinner for two, and door prizes. Sponsor ticket ($275) includes dinner for two, 1 in 5 chance to win a gun, 10 general tickets for the auction, and 5 bonus tickets. Limited seating available for this event, so don’t wait.
For more information, please call Kennekuk County Park at 217-442-1691, Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM — 4:30 PM.