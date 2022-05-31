DANVILLE — Four siblings from Sidell who grew up enjoying treats from Royal Donut in Danville are to set to reopen the shop that’s been closed for months as its new owners.
The new ownership group — Sam and Rachel George, Hannah and Drew Landis, Ben and Corinne George and Holly George — plan to reopen Royal Donut later this summer.
Sam George said discussions have been underway about the purchase since soon after the shop closed in December. It has already undergone some recent renovations, he said, so there won’t be a lot more that needs to be done before reopening.
And the recipes and doughnuts will remain, he said.
“We love the Royal Donut brand,” Sam George said. “We’re going to keep that.”
Sam and Rachel George and Hannah and Drew Landis are already in business in Danville as the owners of Mad Goat Coffee shops.
The two businesses will remain separate, Sam George said, but there will be some product crossovers.
Royal Donut will serve Mad Goat brewed coffees and quick-serve drinks, such as cold brew, and Mad Goat will offer a limited number of Royal Donut’s best sellers, Sam George said.
Hannah Landis hopes to add some gluten-free, paleo and keto options to the normal rotation of yeast doughnuts and sugar cookies, the new owners said.
Royal Donut has a 49-year history in Danville, having been founded in 1973 by Sanford and Barbara Eichhorn. Mad Goat has been in business for eight years.
“We are so pleased that another local family has chosen to continue the legacy my parents began so many years ago,” said Royal Donut’s most recent owner, Carol Hambley. “We wish them nothing but success, and know they’ll do a great job stewarding the Royal Donut brand in the decades to come.”
Sam George said Mad Goat’s current head baker, Anna Schlunaker, will be the general manager at Royal Donut and oversee operations there.
The targeted reopening of Royal Donut is July or August, he said.