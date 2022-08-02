Shades State Park will host a star party to view the Perseid meteor shower and other celestial objects on Aug. 13 from 10 p.m. to midnight on the road to Pine Hills Nature Preserve, according to information from Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Volunteers from the Wabash Valley Astronomical Society will have telescopes set up for viewing the darkest public night sky in Indiana, and members of the society and naturalists will help visitors identify what they see. There will also be a few space-themed crafts and activities. Bring a chair and blanket to view the stars in comfort.
The star party will be canceled if the sky is too cloudy or rainy.
Standard park entrance fees will apply.
Shades State Park (on.IN.gov/shades) is at 7751 S. 890 W. Waveland, IN 47989