U.S. Senator Mike Braun visited Attica Junior-Senior High School April 5 to tour the facility and visit the precision machining class at the school.
Braun visited with staff members and students in the classroom while learning about what the precision machining program offered students.
The precision machining program is offered at Attica High School through Wabash River Career & Techinical Education (WRCTE) and features students from around Fountain and Warren counties.
During his visit, Braun spoke with Vince Evans, who teaches the precision machining course at Attica, about the impact that program has on students and their career prospects. Braun heard how local employers are able to connect with potential skilled employees through the program
At multiple points Braun commented on the need for more classes focused on technical skills in high schools as he believes there many jobs connected to those skills that are open and ready to be filled.
He said many of these jobs pay as well if not better than jobs connected to college degrees.
WRCTE partners with schools throughout the regional, including schools in Fountain and Warren County, to provide a variety of different educational opportunities for students.
WRCTE Director Craig Newby took part in last week’s tour with the senator and spoke with The Neighbor about how WRCTE works with students.
He said the precision machining program that Braun visited last week is a joint cooperative program with the Fountain and Warren County schools.
“We have students from Seeger, Fountain County, Covington and Attica all in one classroom,” he said. “They take it their junior and senior year. The main purpose is to get kids ready for college or a career. Some of our students go straight into the workforce, other students go through to Vincennes University. We send several of our students to Vincennes because we have dual credits that they received while their in Vince’s [Evans] class.”
Newby said that many students in the class have at least a semester if not a full year completed in Evans’ class.
He said most of their students go through the Vincennes University Advanced Internship in Manufacturing (AIM) program which teams them up with factories like Caterpillar, Subaru and other manufacturing groups in Lafayette.
“A lot of our kids are actually paid to attend Vincennes University classes and to work as well,” Newby said.
Newby called the precision machining program an “Attica tradition” that was around when Evans himself was a student.
He said there are currently 20 students involved with the precision machining program and they are looking at about the same number for next year.
Newby said a large percentage of students are able to go directly into the workforce based off their involvement with the precision machining program.
He said WRCTE is proud of the precision machining program and the other educational programs they are able to provide students.
“We’re proud of it,” he said. “We have a lot of programs throughout Fountain and Warren counties at different schools, from welding to automotive. We’re proud of all of our programs because it gives a lot of our kids purpose. Some kids are struggling learners when it comes to being in a traditional classroom, but you put them in our classes and they love coming to school. For instance, with the class that [Evans] has down there now, you take some students who might struggle in a traditional math class and all of a sudden they’re learning math and they don’t even know it.”
To learn more about WRCTE visit http://www.wrcte.org/.