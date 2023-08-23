Eight students from Seeger Memorial Jr.-Sr. High School recently had the chance to perform with the Drum Corps International Band in Indianapolis.
More than 500 middle school students from around Indiana took part in the event on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.
The students who went on the trip were: Kaelyn Charlton — Flute, Paige Lipa — Clarinet, Addy Pickett — Trumpet, Maddux Gunnum — Tuba, Oliver Max — Clarinet, Joshua Dill — Percussion , Conor Eberly — Mentor, and Ian Miller – Mentor.
Seeger Band Director Abby Haley spoke about the experience with the Review Republican recently.
Haley said the Seeger students have been participating in this event for quite some time, starting before she was band director.
“It’s something we’ve done every year for several years,” she said. “Kids submit an application if they’re interested in going and then I have to submit my applications and then we send them off.”
Haley said students spend two days, always a Friday and a Saturday, at the event. They, and about 500 other students from around Indiana, spend all day Friday working on music, have lunch in Military Park and the kids get a chance to walk around and see drum corps that are warming up.
“It’s such a cool experience,” she said.
They spent all of Friday working with Dr. John Noworyta of the University of Indianapolis to prepare two songs to perform at the DCI finals the following night.
Haley said Dr. Noworyta worked with the students during the event.
“Dr. Noworyta was great,” she said. “He worked really well with the kids. He pushes them to be excellent.”
In the evening, Haley said, students walked to Monument Circle and performed at the Shining a Spot light on Education event that occurs downtown.
On Saturday, students watched a drum line battle event that many of the drum corps participate in. Later that day they performed at the DCI World Championship Finals on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Al Chez, who performed for more than 25 years with the band on “Late Night” and “The Late Show with David Letterman,” joined the students to perform “This is Me.” The band finished their show with “Hooked on a Feeling.” Afterwards students had the chance to watch the DCI World Finals and were able to experience several amazing drum corps performances.
Asked what she feels students get out of being a part of this event each year, Haley said they learn a great deal from the experience.
“So much,” she said. “They really get to experience a world beyond what we have here. I had no ideas drum corps existed when I was in high school, so I’m very glad that our students get to go out and see that music is not just something that happens in the classroom, but it’s something that happens all over the place, all year long. They really get to dive in and see those world class groups, making world class music. It’s really a special event.”
Beyond this, Haley said it offers students the chance to meet kids from around Indiana who are passionate about music.
“Also, getting to meet kids their age from around Indiana who have just as much passion as they do is really special,” she said.
Haley said the students had a lot of fun during the trip.
“We’re very fortunate to be able to give the kids this opportunity,” she said. “I’m very fortunate to get to go along with them. It’s just a really cool experience for everybody. Especially for the kids who may never step foot in Lucas Oil [Stadium] let alone on the field. It’s just really special.”
Asked about any special events coming up for the band, Haley said they will be performing in upcoming football games as well as the Attica Heritage Days Parade Sept. 17 and the last event of the year will feature them traveling to Harrington High School in West Lafayette to perform at their Show Band Spectacular. She said the event features bands from around the area getting together to perform their shows for each other.