On Nov. 6 the Seeger Student Government Association hosted its 5th annual Fall Semi-Formal Dance, according to information provided.
A portion of the proceeds raised from the fall fundraising event was donated to A Better Way Food Co-Op. The Seeger SGA also acknowledged Interstate Metals for their generous donation that was matched by the student members. SGA members presenting a check for $500 include Macy Smith, Kaiden Peterson, Jenny Velazquez, Berlyn Guminski, and Leah Kirkpatrick. Representing A Better Way Food Co-Op are Gary and Bonnie Myers.