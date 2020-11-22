On Nov. 19 the Seeger Student Government officers presented a check for $500 to A Better Way Food Co-op. Members voted to donate remaining proceeds from last fall's fundraising event. Pictured are representatives from A Better Way Food Co-op and SGA offices, left to right: Gary and Bonnie Myers, Cheryl Clark, Layna Cottingham, Kendal Knosp, Libby Smith, Hannah Shideler, Berlyn Guminski and Karis Sosnowski.