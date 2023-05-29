It took ten innings to decide the outcome, but in the end, Seeger fell to Carroll 4-3 in the baseball 2A Sectional 35 at Delphi.
It was almost a sign of the heartbreak to come for the Patriots as Caleb Edwards led off with a single, but was picked off first on the second pitch to the next batter.
Two strikeouts later and Carroll came up to face Seeger pitcher Luke Pluimer.
A walk and a Patriot error allowed the Cougars to get runners on first and second with no outs, but a fly out, a fielder’s choice and a strikeout kept the team off the board.
Seeger again got their leadoff runner on first as Jace Ware singled to left and moved to second when Peyton Reynolds sacrificed him to second, but he got no further as two of the next three batters struck out.
Pluimer gave up a walk in the second inning but his teammates could do no better in the top of the third as Christian Holland reached first on a hit batsman amidst three groundouts.
Carroll went down in order in the fourth and Seeger took the lead in the top of the fifth.
Pluimer reached on an error and was replaced by courtesy runner Brody Ashby who moved to second when Peyton Grimmett drew a walk.
After a strikeout, Edwards doubled in Ashby for a 1-0 lead and Grimmett moved to third from where he scored on a Carroll error.
Noah Stephen walked and then, after Stephen stole second, Ware drew and intentional walk to load the bases, but the next batter struck out to end the inning with the score 2-0.
Carroll came back to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth as, after a ground out, they got their first hit of the game off Pluimer.
That runner was out on a fielder’s choice, but the next batter doubled into the left centerfield gap for a 2-1 scores and then single made it 2-2 after five innings.
Second baseman Grimmett gave an heroic effort to stop that single as he grabbed the ball and flipped it backhand toward first while falling down but his toss was off target, letting a runner advance a base, but with no harm coming from the errant throw.
Seeger regained the lead in the top of the sixth as Dylan Walters walked, moved to second on an infield single by Pluimer and to third on a sacrifice bunt by Grimmett.
Edwards drew an intentional walk to load the bases and then Holland forced in a run when a pitch hit him to send Walters across the plate before the next batter popped out to end the inning with Seeger up 3-2.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Stephen replaced Pluimer on the mound and the Cougars were unable to score.
Reynolds got an infield single in the top of the seventh and stole second, but he died there, as the next two batters were outs.
Carroll got a runner on with one out in the bottom of the seventh but the next batter hit into a fielders’ choice for the second out of the inning.
Seeger tried to convert that ball into a double play, but the throw to first was too late.
The Patriots came within two strikes of the third out and winning the game before a ground ball and an ensuing throwing error allowed the Cougar runner to score to tie the game at 3-3.
Neither team scored in the eighth or ninth inning and Seeger was only able to get a runner to first on an error in the tenth.
Carroll got their leadoff runner on board on an error to start the bottom of the tenth inning.
A ground out moved him to second and one out later, a single to left sent him across the plate with the winning run in a 4-3 game.
In finishing their season 18-9, the Patriots saw the Seeger careers of Edwards and Ware come to an end.