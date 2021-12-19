Santa Claus visited several homes in the Woodland area the afternoon of Dec. 19.
This is something new for the village, said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Edwards. Santa was given a ride around town on a Woodland fire engine and accompanied by members of the post office and village board to help him out.
The group visited about 48 children in the community and delivered presents.
Village board member Stella Cyr said they had an angel tree in the post office. “It was for children in the community ages 0 to 18,” she said. Residents could pick up a name and purchase a gift and then donate it to the cause. “That went over very well,” Cyr said.
Village board member Kathy Edwards said they had a lot of community support and people not only in the Woodland community but also from outside the community made donations.
Several involved with the project noted that they are proud of their community and appreciate the support that community members have given for this venture.