Danville, IL – The Salvation Army of Vermilion County is partnering with the community to serve local parents. The organization is asking for your help with donations and volunteerism to ensure our kids and teachers have a successful start the school year.
The Walmart stores in Danville will host the annual Salvation Army back-to-school drive the first weekend in August, Friday, August 5th – Sunday, August 7th. Volunteers are needed to pass out fliers to shoppers on Friday and Saturday.
During this time for ten (10) days, starting Aug. 5th, you can take advantage of a lower tax rate on school supplies in Illinois from 6.25% to 1.25%.
The Salvation Army is also collecting supplies for military families through Operation Homefront at the Dollar Tree located at 501 W. Fairchild until August 5th.
For more information, visit sadanville.org, Facebook @danvillesalvationarmy, or contact Melissa: (217) 607-9445.