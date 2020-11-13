RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man was arrested this week after he reportedly punched a member of the Franciscan Health Rensselaer staff on Oct. 12.
An arrest warrant for Vernon Goad, 40, of Rensselaer, was issued on Nov. 11. He is being charged with battery on a public safety official, which carries a Level 5 felony charge.
According to the Rensselaer Police Department, a officer responded to a call of an intoxicated man near a business on South College at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. Goad reportedly told the officer that he was intoxicated and would like to get medical treatment for other issues.
Medics were called to the scene shortly after and Goad was transported to the hospital.
Officers were later called to the hospital at around 10 p.m. that evening after Goad reportedly battered a member of the staff and was still combative. Goad had asked to use the restroom at the hospital and was advised he would have to wait for a short time before he could go.
Goad reportedly became upset and swung his fist at a female nurse, striking her in the nose.
Goad had to be admitted into the hospital due to his extreme level of intoxication, police said.
Local man caught with meth
RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop last week.
The Rensselaer Police Department said Joshua Rich, 20, of Rensselaer was stopped when an officer noticed his vehicle did not have a license plate.
Rich reportedly seemed to be very nervous during the stop, the officer said, and due to his behavior and past incidents with Rich, a K9 officer with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department was requested.
After a positive alert on the vehicle, a search was conducted. Meanwhile, Rich, who was speaking with another officer at the scene, seemed to be “extremely nervous and was visibly shaking.”
A check of the vehicle yielded a book bag in the back seat that had been positioned between Rich’s feet when the traffic stop was made. Rich denied that the bag was his when asked and claimed that it belonged to another subject.
Police noticed the clothing inside the bag to be too small for the subject Rich identified and seemed to be the same size clothes that Rich would wear. As lock box was also located in the bag and it contained a digital scale with meth residue on it.
A plastic baggie that contained prescription medication and a capsule that contained meth were found inside as well.
When it came time to put Rich under arrest, he fled the scene, but was taken into custody after a short pursuit. He was later taken to the Jasper County Jail.
Later, when he was being booked into jail and placed into a holding cell, jail officers noticed Rich acting suspicious and witnessed him removing an item from his body that he had hidden. The substance is suspected to be additional meth.
Charges of possession of more than 10 grams of meth is a Level 4 felony. Resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance carry A misdemeanors.
The case remains under investigation and more charges may be filed at a later date. As a reminder, all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.